Star LSG batter set to be fit for IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants finished third in their first two seasons of IPL.

It’s less than twenty days remaining for the start of IPL 2024 and all the teams are gearing up for the prestigious tournament. Players have started to arrive for the franchises and they are likely to prepare at their full tilt in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants received a sigh of relief as their captain KL Rahul is back in India. Recently, Rahul went to London to consult top medical experts about his ongoing quadriceps injury.

KL Rahul set to be fit for IPL 2024

Rahul is expected to be fit in time before the IPL 2024 season gets underway. He has been struggling with a quadriceps injury lately, due to which he was not available to play after the first Test against England. Rahul’s availability will give Lucknow Super Giants a massive boost as he is not only their premier batter, but the designated captain as well.

"He had consulted top medical experts in London. He returned to India on Sunday and has checked into the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehab. He should get the Return to Play certificate from the NCA soon,” a source told The Times of India.

“He is keen to prove his worth in the IPL as he's in line for selection in India's T20 World Cup team as a 'keeper-bat," the source further added.

KL Rahul has established himself as a rescue man in India’s Test and ODI line-ups. But his place in the T20 side is still under the question. Overall, the wicketkeeper-batter has been a beast in IPL scoring 4163 runs at an astounding average of 46.78.

But Rahul is facing a stiff competition from youngsters like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal in India’s batting order. While he has made most of his runs while opening, we might see Rahul in a new role this season as a middle order batter.

Lucknow has a no. of batters like Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, and Evin Lewis already available at the top. This may push Rahul to bat in the middle order. His form will be crucial for his selection at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

