'Arrogance' - Star women's player slams Glenn Maxwell for golden duck in RCB vs RR Eliminator clash

After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals (RR) elected to field first in the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The move turned out to be a correct one, for RR bowled tightly with the new ball.

Trent Boult swung the new ball and bowled a tight spell upfront. From the other end, RR pacers conceded a few boundaries, but the team got a decent start.

Soon, Ravichandran Ashwin came in to bowl and weaved his magic on the big stage by bowling his best spell of the season. He bowled a range of variations at different trajectories to check the flow of runs, leading to batters making mistakes.

Ashwin picked two massive wickets in his final over to derail RCB’s innings completely and leave them in a spot of bother. He sent back the Aussie duo of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell on consecutive deliveries to give RR an upper hand in the game.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Glenn Maxwell on the first ball for a golden duck. It was a bizarre shot from Maxwell, who was playing his first delivery of the innings and could have played out Ravichandran Ashwin, who was bowling brilliantly and had only three deliveries left, safely.

The South African all-rounder, Marizanne Kapp, quickly took to his X account to express his disappointment with Maxwell’s shot. While she didn’t take any name, Kapp posted ‘Arrogance’, taking a dig at Maxwell.

Maybe Kapp was frustrated with the kind of shot Glenn Maxwell played, for that shot was never on. Ashwin deliberately bowled a carrom ball with a loopy trajectory to lure Maxwell, who fell into the trap to throw his wicket when RCB needed a prudent knock from him.

Most of the RCB batters couldn’t apply themselves on the crease and kept losing their wicket one after another. While they were operating like a well-oiled machine in the previous games, RCB looked out of options at times and crumbled under pressure, with Glenn Maxwell continuing his abysmal run with the bat in IPL 2024.

