Strongest Mumbai Indians (MI) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 11, 2025 - 11:08 am

Strongest Mumbai Indians (MI) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed: Boult and Bumrah to Lead Attack

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

They have managed to strike a good balance between pace and spin and look lethal on paper.

Strongest Mumbai Indians (MI) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed

Mumbai Indians (MI) spent a big chunk of their budget on retaining their top stars like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma. Despite having a minimal budget, MI managed to make smart acquisitions at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction.

They built their pace attack around Bumrah and planned the bowling department according to different phases of the game. They have also struck a good balance between pace and spin and look lethal on paper.

ALSO READ: Strongest CSK Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed

In this article, we take a look at the strongest MI bowling attack for IPL 2025.

Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar as new ball bowlers

New Zealand’s Trent Boult is one of the finest powerplay bowlers around. He is expected to operate in tandem with Deepak Chahar with the new ball.

Boult can swing the ball and can provide crucial breakthroughs. Since 2022, the Kiwi has picked up 32 wickets in the powerplay while being extremely frugal with leaking runs, maintaining a tidy economy of 6.94.

Chahar too is exemplary in the powerplay, as we have seen over the years during his time in CSK. Overall in the first six overs, Chahar has snared 58 wickets with a ball per boundary ratio of 5.87 and a dot ball percentage of 47.58%.

Boult can contribute as many as three overs in the powerplay with Chahar pitching in with a couple of overs.

Jasprit Bumrah as death overs specialist

There’s no other pacer in the world currently who can take the crown of the best death bowler in white-ball cricket from Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has been exceptional at the death, picking up 17 wickets at an average of just 12.82 in the last 4 overs since 2022.

While Bumrah’s bulk responsibility will be to squeeze run flow and eke out wickets towards the death, he can be used in different spells of the game. He is likely to be employed after the tenth over when the going gets tough. Bumrah can bowl one maybe two overs in the middle and save the remaining for the end, depending on the match situation.

Hardik Pandya as a middle-over enforcer

The Mumbai Indians captain will shoulder the role of a middle-over enforcer. Pandya is someone who can not only hit the hard lengths but also use the slower delivery to perfection, which comes in handy especially on flat decks.

The seaming all-rounder also has a knack of taking wickets during this phase of the game. Out of his 22 scalps in the last three seasons, almost 50% of his wickets (10) have come in between overs 7-16.

Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner as spin duo

The Mumbai Indians spin combination in this cycle definitely looks like an improvement from the past seasons. While they have always boasted of a good pace attack, MI have struggled in the spin department.

The young Afghanistan spin sensation Allah Ghazanfar is yet an untested commodity in the IPL but has been raging a storm in international cricket. After making his debut only last year in March, Ghazanfar has already registered two fifers in ODIs. In 2024, the 18-year-old teen prodigy took 25 wickets at an average of 17.84 while maintaining an economy of 4.18.

On the other hand, Santner can be a matchup bowler. The Kiwi has taken 15 wickets in the IPL with an economy rate of 6.92. In T20 matches since 2023, he has been particularly effective during the middle overs, claiming 41 wickets at an ER of seven.

Will Jacks as a part-time option

While Will Jacks brings in all the firepower with his batting, he can also roll his arm over and be a handy option for the captain with his right-arm off-break. Although Jacks hasn’t bowled much in the IPL, he has ample experience of bowling in the shortest format.

Playing for Surrey in the Vitality Blast, Jacks has picked up 31 wickets while maintaining a decent economy of 7.38. He can be called upon if any of the frontline MI bowlers are having a bad day or to mix things up if needed.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians
Trent Boult

