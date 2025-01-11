News
Strongest Rajasthan Royals (RR) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 11, 2025 - 9:50 pm

Strongest Rajasthan Royals (RR) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Royals revamped their bowling attack in the IPL 2025 auction.

Strongest Rajasthan Royals (RR) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, Rajasthan Royals retained the core of their batting department while letting go of all their bowlers apart from Sandeep Sharma.

The Royals had their auction strategy sorted and focussed mainly on revamping the bowling attack. They bolstered the attack with the addition of experienced pacers while shifting to an overseas duo for the spin combination, moving away from their previous pair of Chahal-Ashwin.

The Royals have more or less covered almost all the bases when it comes to their bowling.

ALSO READ: Strongest Mumbai Indians (MI) Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed: Boult and Bumrah to Lead Attack

In this article, we take a look at the strongest RR bowling attack for IPL 2025.

Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande as powerplay bowlers

Sandeep Sharma has made a reputation for being one of the best powerplay bowlers in the business. Although he did credible work bowling at the death last season with Trent Boult taking the new ball, Sharma is expected to return to his natural role in IPL 2025. The 31-year-old ranks as the third-best bowler in the first six overs in IPL history, with a tally of 62 wickets while maintaining a tight economy of 6.98.

Tushar Deshpande will be the other fast bowler to operate in the powerplay along with Sandeep. Last season, Tushar picked up 17 wickets with a ball-per-boundary ratio of 7.78 and a dot ball percentage of 40.97%. Although he is a little bit expensive, his knack for taking early wickets makes him a threatening option.

Jofra Archer as enforcer and death bowler

Jofra Archer will be returning to the Rajasthan Royals, having made his IPL debut with them back in 2018. RR will mostly use the England speedster him in the middle and death overs.

Archer can bowl hard lengths consistently and added with his blistering pace, he will be a genuine wicket-taking option during crunch situations. He also packs a lethal yorker and deadly bouncers in his arsenal.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana as spin duo

The Sri Lanka spin pair of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will work in tandem and share the spin-bowling responsibilities.

Hasaranga is one of the most proficient leg-spinners in the world. He has played 26 matches in the IPL so far – all for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), picking up 35 wickets at an economy rate of 8.13.

Theekshana, who was previously with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will also play a key role in the middle overs. He has taken 25 wickets in his IPL career at an average of 31.88 and alongside Hasaranga, will aim to control the game and get crucial breakthroughs for the Rajasthan Royals.

Riyan Parag as a more than capable part-timer

Although Riyan Parag hasn’t bowled much in the IPL, he has ample experience of rolling his arm over in domestic cricket playing for Assam. In FC, the 23-year-old has picked up 51 wickets while he has 53 scalps to his name in List A cricket.

Parag also showcased his bowling skillset playing for India, with best figures of 3/5 in T20Is and a 3-wicket haul in ODIs as well.

Riyan Parag can thus be used as a genuine bowling option and can easily contribute three or full quota of 4 overs.

