WATCH: 'World Cup khelna hai' - Stump mic catches Rohit Sharma's comment to Dinesh Karthik

Rohit Sharma teased Dinesh Karthik with his cheeky humour during the first innings of the game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Rohit said Dinesh has a motive to play in the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled just after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in the West Indies and the USA.

Batting first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were in deep trouble and required someone to play a blinder in the final few overs to take them to a respectable total. When Dinesh Karthik arrived, RCB were reeling at 108/4 after 13 overs, and the track had become flat for batting.

They needed a massive finish to challenge a batting lineup as formidable as Mumbai Indians (MI) in Wankhede Stadium. Dinesh attacked the MI pacers and weaved a prudent knock to finish RCB’s innings on a high.

He scored 53 runs in just 23 balls, including five boundaries and four maximums, to provide impetus to RCB’s innings. Karthik was sublime with his stroke play and churned out some fabulous shots one after another.

Rohit Sharma passes a cheeky comment to Dinesh Karthik

During the first innings, Rohit Sharma went near Dinesh Karthik and passed a cheeky comment, asking him to bat well to play in the World Cup. His statement was caught on the stump mic and was viral across social media platforms quickly.

“World Cup ke selection ke liye push karna hai isko. Dimagh mein chal raha hai iske World Cup. World Cup khelna hai. (He (Dinesh) is going to press his case for the World Cup. The selection is running in his mind). He wants to play the World Cup”

Dinesh Karthik was fantastic in the lower order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2022 when a T20 World Cup was scheduled later in the year. While he endured a lean patch in IPL 2023 and looked at sea for most of the tournament, Karthik has made a solid comeback and has been among the best batters of RCB in another World Cup year.

Rohit didn’t leave the opportunity to tease Dinesh Karthik, who is hitting the ball quite well and can make a case for himself in the T20 World Cup. Karthik has struck at 190.66 with a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.40 in five innings in IPL 2024.

