LSG vs DC: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 26 of IPL 2024

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Date

12 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Quinton de Kock has 343 runs at an average of 31.18 and a strike rate of 138.86 in 11 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties against them.

Quinton de Kock has 76 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 133.33 in three IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.

Quinton de Kock vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 29 balls, 11 average, 151.72 SR & 4 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 48 runs, 52 balls, 16 average, 92.30 SR & 3 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 67 runs, 44 balls, 22.33 average, 152.27 SR & 3 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock vs Axar Patel in T20s: 120 runs, 71 balls, 60 average, 169.01 SR & 2 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 6, 81, 54, 4 & 3.

KL Rahul has 381 runs at an average of 29.30 and a strike rate of 138.04 in 13 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has three fifties against them.

KL Rahul has 233 runs at an average of 38.83 and a strike rate of 114.77 in seven IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.

KL Rahul vs right-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 116 runs, 103 balls, 19.33 average, 112.62 SR & 6 dismissals.

KL Rahul vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 112 runs, 95 balls, 37.33 average, 117.89 SR & 3 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 28 balls.

KL Rahul vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 74 runs, 60 balls, 37 average, 123.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

KL Rahul vs Axar Patel in T20s: 22 runs, 34 balls, 11 average, 64.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

KL Rahul’s last five scores: 33, 20, 15, 58 & 0*.

Devdutt Padikkal has 173 runs at an average of 28.83 and a strike rate of 136.22 in six IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties against them.

Devdutt Padikkal has 16 runs in two IPL innings in Lucknow.

Devdutt Padikkal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 40 runs, 41 balls, 10 average, 97.56 SR & 4 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed dismissed him on his only delivery.

Devdutt Padikkal vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 33 runs, 35 balls, 16.50 average, 94.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Devdutt Padikkal vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 17 runs, 11 balls, 5.66 average, 154.54 SR & 3 dismissals.

Devdutt Padikkal vs Ishant Sharma in T20s: 16 runs, 16 balls, 8 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Devdutt Padikkal’s last five scores: 7, 6, 9, 0 & 59.

Marcus Stoinis has 150 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 119.04 in six IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 222 runs at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 138.75 in nine IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has 2 wickets here.

Marcus Stoinis vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 54 runs, 25 balls, 18 average, 216 SR & 3 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 73 runs, 50 balls, 24.33 average, 146 SR & 3 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 11 balls.

Marcus Stoinis vs Axar Patel in T20s: 17 runs, 33 balls, 8.50 average, 51.51 SR & 2 dismissals.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 58, 24, 19, 3 & 16.

Nicholas Pooran has 160 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 170.21 in five IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties against them.

Nicholas Pooran has 159 runs at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 128.22 in nine IPL innings in Lucknow.

Nicholas Pooran vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 40 runs, 20 balls, 20 average, 200 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran vs Khaleel Ahmed in T20s: 87 runs, 49 balls, 43.50 average, 177.55 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 32*, 40, 42, 64 & 3.

Ayush Badoni has 28 runs in two IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Ayush Badoni has 122 runs at an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 145.23 in seven IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.

Ayush Badoni vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 59 runs, 47 balls, 9.83 average, 125.53 SR & 6 dismissals.

Ayush Badoni’s last five figures: 20, 0, 8, 1 & 80*.

Krunal Pandya has 306 runs at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 156.92 in 15 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 22.40 in 15 IPL innings against them.

Krunal Pandya has 198 runs at an average of 39.60 and a strike rate of 128.57 in nine IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 16.77 and a strike rate of 17.33 in seven IPL innings here.

Krunal Pandya vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 30 runs, 41 balls, 7.50 average, 73.17 SR & 4 dismissals. Lalit Yadav has dismissed him once in two balls.

Krunal Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 30 average, 26.10 SR & 6.89 economy rate. Krunal Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 39.50 average, 31.50 SR & 7.52 economy rate.

Krunal Pandya’s last five scores: 2*, 0*, 43*, 3* & 45. Krunal Pandya’s previous five figures: 3/11, 0/10, 0/26 & 0/19.

Ravi Bishnoi has 6 wickets at an average of 28.16 and a strike rate of 23 in six IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Ravi Bishnoi has 10 wickets at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 16.50 in eight IPL innings in Lucknow.

Ravi Bishnoi vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 35.60 average, 24.70 SR & 8.64 economy rate. Ravi Bishnoi vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 17.37 average, 16 SR & 6.51 economy rate.

Ravi Bishnoi’s previous five scores: 1/8, 0/33, 0/25, 1/38 & 0/38.

Yash Thakur has 8 wickets at an average of 13.12 and a strike rate of 9.62 in four IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Yash Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 16.40 average, 11.06 SR & 8.89 economy rate. Yash Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 38.50 average, 22.50 SR & 10.26 economy rate.

Yash Thakur’s last five figures: 5/30, 1/38, 0/43, 3/34 & 2/31.

Naveen-ul-Haq has 5 wickets at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 24 in five IPL innings in Lucknow.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 21.09 average, 14.72 SR & 8.59 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 26.60 average, 20 SR & 7.98 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s last five figures: 1/37, 2/25, 0/43, 2/41 & 3/10.

Manimaran Siddharth’s last five figures: 0/29, 1/21, 0/21, 1/13 & 0/26.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw has 78 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 156 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

Prithvi Shaw scored 12 runs in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Prithvi Shaw vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 38 balls, 33.50 average, 176.31 SR & 2 dismissals.

Prithvi Shaw’s last five scores: 66, 10, 43, 5 & 54.

David Warner has 63 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 98.43 in three IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a fifty against them.

David Warner scored 56 runs in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

David Warner vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 163 runs, 107 balls, 40.75 average, 152.33 SR & 4 dismissals.

David Warner vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 72 runs, 58 balls, 36 average, 124.13 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him thrice in 16 balls.

David Warner’s last five scores: 10, 18, 52, 49 & 29.

Rishabh Pant has 83 runs at an average of 83 and a strike rate of 125.75 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rishabh Pant vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 18 runs, 16 balls, 9 average, 112.50 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravi Bishnoi has dismissed him once in 37 balls.

Rishabh Pant vs Krunal Pandya in T20s: 70 runs, 38 balls, 23.33 average, 184.21 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 1, 55, 51, 28 & 18.

Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 46 runs, 24 balls, 23 average, 191.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 71*, 54, 0, 44 & 5.

Axar Patel has 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 165.71 in two IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a solitary wicket in three IPL innings against them.

Axar Patel scored 16 runs in his only IPL innings in Lucknow. He also has a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings here.

Axar Patel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 71 runs, 56 balls, 23.66 average, 126.78 SR & 3 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.50 average, 26.50 SR & 6.67 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 32.40 average, 22.60 SR & 8.60 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 8, 0, 7*, 15* & 21. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 2/35, 0/18, 1/20, 1/21 & 0/25.

Lalit Yadav scored 3 runs in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings against them.

Anrich Nortje vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 29.58 average, 18 SR & 9.86 economy rate. Anrich Nortje vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 56 average, 30 SR & 11.20 economy rate.

Anrich Nortje’s last five figures: 2/65, 3/59, 0/43, 1/48 & 1/42.

Ishant Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 31.85 average, 21.42 SR & 8.92 economy rate. Ishant Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 17.50 average, 11 SR & 9.54 economy rate.

Ishant Sharma’s last five figures: 0/40, 2/43, 0/23, 1/16 & 1/13.

Khaleel Ahmed took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Lucknow Super Giants.

Khaleel Ahmed took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Lucknow.

Khaleel Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 26.36 average, 17.45 SR & 9.06 economy rate. Khaleel Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 36.20 average, 25.20 SR & 8.61 economy rate.

Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/39, 1/43, 2/21, 1/24 & 2/43.

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Lucknow has been 143, with pacers snaring 49.72% of wickets here. While the tracks in Lucknow have been better than the previous edition, they have still favoured the bowlers. There will be some slowness in the track, and batting will be easier with the new ball. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 34°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh/Arshad Khan (IMP).

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed (IMP).

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Rahul will open the innings and has been a consistent run-scorer. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis will bat in the middle order. Stoinis has been in fine form this IPL and possesses a decent record in Lucknow. He can also bowl a bit if required.

David Warner: David Warner is another popular captaincy option for this game. Warner will open the innings and is a prolific run-scorer in the tournament. He also did well in Lucknow last time.

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Devdutt Padikkal: Devdutt Padikkal has been selected by less than 16% of users as of now. Padikkal will bat in the top order and has a decent record against Delhi Capitals. He can score a few crucial runs and fetch match-winning points.

Ishant Sharma: Ishant Sharma’s selection % currently stands at 14.06. Ishant has bowled well with the new ball this season and might trouble a few batters again. He can dismiss a few batters.

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sumit Kumar: Sumit Kumar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Yash Thakur, and Ishant Sharma.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Nicholas Pooran, Jhye Richardson, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Khaleel Ahmed.

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team



If LKN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tristan Stubbs, Ayush Badoni, Yash Thakur, and Ishant Sharma.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Prithvi Shaw, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Anrich Nortje.

LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants are an arduous side to beat at home. Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals have been mighty inconsistent. Balance-wise, Lucknow look like a better unit and should win the contest.

