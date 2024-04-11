WATCH: Reece Topley takes a one-handed stunner to send Rohit Sharma back

Reece Topley took a fabulous diving catch to send back Rohit Sharma on the second ball of the 12th over.

It was easily one of the best catches taken this season, and this edition has witnessed some marvellous fielding efforts since the first game.

Chasing 197, Mumbai Indians (MI) were off to a brilliant start, provided by their world-class openers - Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. After a cautious start, the duo took on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers with ease and hit them in every corner of the ground.

RCB bowlers were equally helpful, bowling too many loose deliveries for them to feast on, and MI openers didn’t miss. While Ishan Kishan got out after a brisk start, Rohit Sharma continued his hitting, and Suryakumar Yadav joined the fun.

They continued the momentum and made sure the chase became as smooth as it could get. Rohit has looked in decent touch from the first game and was sensational against the arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Reece Topley takes a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma

As the MI batters unleashed their beast mode and were tearing apart the bowling attack of RCB, Reece Topley produced a magic moment against the run of play. Will Jacks provided a much-needed breakthrough, even though it was too late, and the game was nearly done.

Jacks bowled a fuller-length delivery on the middle stump line, which Rohit Sharma attempted to sweep. While the shot was decent and was flying away from the short fine-leg fielder, Reece Topley dived to his left and went for the catch with one hand.

The ball stuck at the toe-end of his fingers, and the fielder himself couldn’t believe it and was left stunned for a few seconds. Reece Topley is a tall man, using all his height to reach the ball and take it with one hand.

The replays checked by the third umpire showed it was a clean catch, and Rohit Sharma had to walk back. It was easily one of the best catches taken this season, and this edition has witnessed some marvellous fielding efforts since the first game.

