Sunil Gavaskar feels that this Rajasthan Royals youngster is on the radar of Indian selectors

The IPL 2024 is turning out to be a season for the young Indian domestic players. These players are proving the worth of their talent in almost every match with sheer consistency. Last night when when Gujarat Titans faced Rajasthan Royals, fast bowler Kuldeep Sen came into the picture by picking up three wickets in his first spell. Sen bowled with good speeds and dismantled GT's middle order.

Youngsters like Mayank Yadav, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag, Naman Dhir, and Nitish Reddy are just some of those players who have taken the limelight with their exceptional performances.With T20 World Cup just around the corner, the selectors might select one or more out of these players who can be the X-factor for the team.

Selectors have got an eye on Riyan Parag, says Sunil Gavaskar

While speaking to Star Sports after Gujarat Titans' win over Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Riyan Parag for another outstanding knock. Gavaskar also claimed that the selectors have an eye on Parag and he needs to keep performing consistently.

“Riyan Parag made Gujarat pay for those lapses. That's what cricket is all about. You get an opportunity and you make the most of it. And he has made the most of it. He is playing some unbelievable cricket. Not just in the IPL, but right through the season, he has had enormous success," Gavaskar said.

"He is someone that the selection committee has got an eye on. And so all he needs to do is keep on batting the way he has been. His fielding, we all know about it, he is an excellent fielder. And he can bowl a few of those dribbly-dobbies, I call them mixed pakodas," the former India captain added.

Riyan Parag scored 76 runs off 48 balls, and hit 3 fours and 5 sixes during his knock. The 22-year-old is going through the form of his life in IPL 2024 after a few seasons of hard toil and poor performances. Parag has scored 261 runs in five matches so far at an average of 87 and a brilliant strike rate of 158.18 so far. He is just behind Virat Kohli in the race for Orange Cap.

Parag's brilliant knock against Gujarat Titans went in vain as Rajasthan Royals suffered its first loss of IPL 2024. But despite the loss, RR is still at the top of the points table with four wins out of five matches.

