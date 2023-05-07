"Doesn’t seem as if he is in the game," Former Indian player makes a shocking remark on Rohit Sharma

In the last two games, the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Indian captain had been dismissed on a duck against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rohit Sharma is going through a terrible run in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the last two games, the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Indian captain had been dismissed on a duck against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After two consecutive matches without a single run, Rohit Sharma holds an unwanted record in the cash-rich league. In the history of the competition, Rohit Sharma now has the most number of ducks (16), which is a shocking record, given the kind of player he is.

Earlier, Rohit at least used to give a rapid start to the five-time champions in the powerplay overs, but now Rohit is not doing that either, which is a cause for concern. The 36-year-old also tried tweaking his batting position against CSK in order to flourish again, but even this move couldn’t change his fortunes with the willow.

While Rohit Sharma might have led Mumbai Indians to five IPL trophies, his constant batting failures can’t be ignored now. While the team management might still not take a call on his position, the pressure to perform is definitely mounting up on Rohit Sharma.

Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Rohit Sharma for playing an unnecessary shot against CSK

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his disappointment with the abysmal form of Rohit Sharma. According to the former Indian batter, his scoop shot that ended up dismissing him wasn’t a “captain’s shot”.

“It just doesn’t seem as if he is in the game. I may be completely wrong, but the shot he played wasn’t a captain’s shot. A captain repairs the innings knowing that the team is in trouble, plays a decent knock and gets the team to a good total,” stated Gavaskar.

“If you are in form, I still understand the scoop shot, but it’s a huge shot when you have got two ducks in the previous game. So, you want to play and get yourself off the mark, get some circulation in the legs, running quick ones and twos and then go for the big ones.”

Mumbai Indians are currently sitting in the sixth position on the points table, and they need to win almost every game from here on to secure their spot in the playoffs. It’s time for Rohit Sharma to step up with the willow.