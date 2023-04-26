"He is looking just that little bit preoccupied," Sunil Gavaskar suggests a break for Rohit Sharma

The former legendary batter, Sunil Gavaskar, feels that Rohit Sharma should take a break from the current IPL season to remain fit and fresh for the WTC Finals.

Former legendary batter, Sunil Gavaskar has opined that Rohit Sharma should take a break from the current IPL season to remain fit and ready for the WTC Finals. Rohit, whose form has blown hot and cold, has failed to lead Mumbai Indians effectively for a while now.

While the injury and unavailability of the key players have plagued the campaign, it’s fair to say Rohit has not been able to use the available resources precisely. Now Mumbai Indians have lost as many as four games this season and are well on the brink of an early exit.

The MI captain, Rohit Sharma, has managed to accumulate only 181 runs at an inferior average of 25.86 and a strike rate of 135.07 in IPL 2023. While he has got starts in some of the games, Rohit hasn’t managed to translate those starts into a big score.

For all these factors, Sunil Gavaskar has suggested Rohit take some time off from the ongoing season. He also believes that Mumbai Indians would require a miracle to qualify for the playoffs and can, at best, end up in the fourth position only.

Sunil Gavaskar advises Rohit Sharma to take a break from the current IPL season

Sunil Gavaskar wants the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians to make some changes in their batting order for the next game. According to him, Rohit should “take a little bit of a breather himself”.

“I would like to see some change in the batting order,” exclaimed the veteran commentator. “Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship [final]. [He can] come back again for the last few matches, but right now, [he should] take a little bit of a breather himself.”

The 73-year-old feels that Rohit Sharma is already thinking about the World Test Championship final, which is scheduled to be played just after the conclusion of IPL 2023. Hence, the rest from the cash-rich league will help him to be in rhythm for the marquee clash.

Gavaskar added, “He is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage, he is thinking about the WTC [final]. I don't know, but I do believe that at this stage, he needs a little bit of a break and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship [final]."