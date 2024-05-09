Injured SRH, CSK stars included as Sri Lanka names squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

In a recent development coming in, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board has named their 15-man squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, slated to be held in June in West Indies & USA.

Interestingly, injured Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) stars, who couldn't feature in the tournament completely or partly have also been named in the squad for the mega-event.

Matheesha Pathirana and Wanindu Hasaranga of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) respectively, will be making a comeback for the marquee event.

Hasaranga has also been bestowed with the captaincy reins while Charith Asalanka will be his deputy.

Sri Lanka name squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

Hasaranga was ruled out from the ongoing season of IPL 2024 due to a chronic heel pain on his left foot. While there were initial chances of him joining the tournament midway, the SLC later informed BCCI that Hasaranga would have to give it a miss, especially with the 2024 T20 World Cup lined up next.

Pathirana, on the other hand, was ruled out due to a hamstring injury with three more matches left in CSK's campaign in the league stages.

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews, who returned to the T20I setup earlier this year in January after an absence of nearly three years also features in the 15-man lineup. Mathews, who was a part of Sri Lanka's victorious campaign in 2014 is now set to make his sixth T20 World Cup appearance.

Sri Lanka squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madushanka

Traveling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Janith Liyanage.

