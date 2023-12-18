5 teams that could target Harshal Patel in IPL 2024 Auction

It was one of the most surprising releases made by a franchise this year.

Harshal Patel - Player Profile

Age: 33

Type: Fast bowler

Specialization: Middle and death overs bowling

Country: India

Base Price: 2 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released Harshal Patel ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. It was one of the most surprising releases made by a franchise this year. Harshal is an Indian pacer who can bowl in the slog overs using different cutters and variations. While he was expensive last season, Harshal will still be a hot commodity in the IPL 2024 auction, given his skillsets in the slog overs.

Harshal Patel IPL and T20 Stats

FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR T20s 178 173 3630 4991 209 23.88 8.24 17.36 IPL 92 89 1867 2672 111 24.07 8.58 16.81

Teams that could start a bidding war for Harshal Patel in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Chennai Super Kings:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are among the best contenders to go after Harshal Patel in the IPL 2024 auction. The tracks in Chepauk will be on the slower side, and Harshal will fit nicely in their team. The ball grips in those surfaces, making Harshal a potent weapon.

CSK have Matheesha Pathirana for the death-overs bowling, and if Harshal Patel joins the band, they will be an unstoppable force. The Yellow Army should include him to bolster their attack, particularly the death-overs bowling, which revolved around one bowler only last season. Expect them to go after Harshal Patel in the IPL 2024 auction.

2. Kolkata Knight Riders:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released as many as 12 players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. They need several players in the squad, and a quality domestic pacer is one of them. KKR have released the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Shardul Thakur and are in desperate need of speedsters.

The tracks have been slow in Eden Gardens lately, which would tempt the two-time champions to go after Harshal Patel. His slower ones might be very threatening, solving KKR’s death-overs woes. They have the budget to go hard after Harshal Patel.

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might have released Harshal Patel, but it won’t be a surprise if they buy him back. Harshal was probably very expensive for him, and RCB had to release him. He might not be as expensive this time around.

RCB have released Josh Hazlewood as well and need a couple of quality pacers. They need someone to operate in the slog overs, and Harshal can do it effectively. It will be interesting to see whether RCB buy him in the IPL auction 2024.

4. Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released Kartik Tyagi and will need a world-class Indian pacer. Harshal will fit perfectly. SRH can include him to bolster their middle and death overs bowling since Umran Malik was massively underwhelming last season.

After a mediocre patch, Harshal has found his mojo again and performed well in the domestic circuit. SRH should invest in him because Harshal is an Indian speedster who can bowl in the middle and slog. Such bowlers are hard to find, and SRH also need an experienced pacer to bolster their attack and cover up for the release of Kartik Tyagi.

5. Rajasthan Royals:

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are another team that might go after Harshal Patel in the IPL 2024 auction. RR have traded Avesh Khan and released the likes of Jason Holder and Obed McCoy. Hence, they need at least one quality pacer.

Harshal Patel will fit nicely, as it is a major area for them to fill. Prasidh Krishna hasn’t been as impressive in T20s. Harshal can share the workload and bowl tough overs for the inaugural champions. Since RR have Trent Boult to operate in the powerplay, Harshal can be used majorly in the second half of the innings.

