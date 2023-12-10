5 teams that could target Pat Cummins in IPL 2024 Auction

Pat Cummins is expected to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2024 Auction, and Gujarat Titans is one of the teams expected to go hard after him on December 19.

Pat Cummins - Player Profile

Age: 30

Type: Bowling all-rounder

Specialization: Fast bowling/Batting

Country: Australia

Teams previously played for: Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals

Base price: 2 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have chosen to release Pat Cummins ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 auction, part of a broader effort to revamp their bowling attack. Cummins' imminent availability is anticipated to trigger a bidding competition among IPL franchises vying for his services. What enhances the appeal of potentially acquiring Cummins is his recent success leading the Australian cricket team in the World Cup 2023. His outstanding performance not only highlighted his bowling skills but also showcased his leadership capabilities.

Pat Cummins IPL and T20 Stats

Matches Innings No Runs HS Avg SR 50 100 Wickets BBM Econ T20 50 50 11 116 21 9.67 123.4 0 0 55 3/15 7.38 IPL 42 42 11 379 66 18.95 152.21 3 0 45 4/34 8.54

Teams that could start a bidding war for Pat Cummins in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Kolkata Knight Riders

Known for strategic maneuvers, KKR faces a situation where an experienced pacer is indispensable. The release of several players during the retention process has created a void in their pace attack. Cummins, having previously played for KKR, not only brings his formidable bowling variations and speed but also a familiarity with the team dynamics. The Australian ODI and Test captain could play a crucial role in rejuvenating KKR's bowling arsenal.

2. Gujarat Titans

The Gujarat Titans have emerged as serious contenders for Cummins, especially following the Hardik Pandya transfer. With his leadership background, Cummins could serve as a mentor to the inexperienced captain Shubman Gill. Alongside players like Mohammad Shami and Joshua Little, Cummins' experience might propel the Titans into a formidable force in the IPL. His impressive performance in Ahmedabad could be a compelling reason for Gujarat to make a substantial bid for him.

3. Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants, having traded Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals, now seek a dynamic pacer to fill the void in their bowling lineup. Cummins, with his energy and aggression, appears to be an ideal fit. The prospect becomes even more enticing considering the potential lethal combination he could form with the retained Mark Wood, creating a formidable pace battery for LSG.

4. Mumbai Indians

With the departure of Jofra Archer, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians find themselves lacking in the fast-bowling department. Eager for more potent bowlers, especially with Archer no longer in the picture and Jasprit Bumrah being the sole notable player in their bowling unit, Mumbai Indians possess a substantial budget to secure Cummins as teams actively seek a premier fast bowler for the upcoming season.

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bowling woes have persistently troubled RCB and the recent release of Josh Hazlewood has exacerbated their concerns. Pat Cummins, with his wealth of experience, emerges as an ideal solution to fill the void in the pace department. A leader both on and off the field, Cummins could bring stability and direction to RCB's bowling unit, addressing a critical aspect that has posed challenges in previous seasons.

