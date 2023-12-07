5 teams that could target Rovman Powell in IPL 2024 Auction

Powell will definitely be picked in the auction, as he can add great value to a few teams.

Rovman Powell - Player Profile

Age: 30

Type: Batter

Specialization: Middle and lower-middle-order hitting

Country: West Indies

Teams previously played for: Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals

Base price: 1 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC) released Rovman Powell ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Powell was only given three matches last season, where he could score seven runs in total. However, the Caribbean batter is much better than these numbers suggest. Powell will definitely be picked in the auction, as he can add great value to a few teams.

Rovman Powell IPL and T20 Stats

FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s T20s 181 164 33 3249 107 24.8 2351 138.19 1 13 185 223 IPL 17 15 2 257 67* 19.76 176 146.02 0 1 11 22

Teams that could start a bidding war for Rovman Powell in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Kolkata Knight Riders:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are among the prime contenders to go after Rovman Powell in the IPL 2024 auction. KKR have removed the likes of David Wiese and Shardul Thakur and are in desperate need of firepower in the lower order. Andre Russell’s form has also blown hot and cold - so KKR would need a cover for him.

Rovman Powell will fit nicely in this scenario. He is a hard hitter who can thrash the pacers at will. Not to forget, Powell can also bowl a few overs since the tracks in Kolkata have slowed down considerably after the new ball.

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are another team that can buy Rovman Powell in the IPL 2024 auction. While their top order is settled, RCB need a pace basher in the lower order after Dinesh Karthik. Even Karthik’s form was mediocre last year, and it’s uncertain whether he will be able to perform consistently next season.

Rovman Powell can be an absolute beast in Chinnaswamy, where the boundaries are short, and the ball comes nicely on the bat. Powell can also give a couple of overs. RCB will get a genuine finisher in Powell.

3. Delhi Capitals:

Delhi Capitals (DC) have left out Rovman Powell, but it won’t be a surprise if they buy him back in the IPL 2024 auction. They have plenty of top-order batters but lack genuine firepower in the lower order. Axar Patel is the only reliable option as of now.

Hence, DC can go after Powell again and include him in the squad. He has previously been part of the setup, which will help him to gel in quickly. Powell’s hitting abilities are ever-improving, and his recent developments are encouraging.

4. Rajasthan Royals:

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a settled XI apart from a few missing pieces. Rovman Powell can complete their team, given he is a hard-hitter who can bowl a couple of overs in the middle. RR tried Jason Holder, but he couldn’t do the job despite getting a few chances.

RR can try to acquire Powell, who can do the finishing job. His power game against the pacers is top-notch. The tracks in Jaipur were slightly sluggish last season, and if they remain the same, Powell can also chip in with crucial overs.

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have released Harry Brook ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. While there are still plenty of quality middle-order batters available in their team, Rovman Powell can be included. It will strengthen their batting order further.

They have Heinrich Klaasen at No.5, who plays spin well, and if they get a pace basher below him, it will be a massive addition. Powell can be flexible with his position and bat anywhere in the middle and lower middle order. Additionally, Powell can also bowl, increasing his overall value.

