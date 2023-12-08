5 teams that could target Rachin Ravindra in IPL 2024 Auction

Rachin Ravindra is expected to be a hot commodity in the IPL 2024 Auction, and Chennai Super Kings is one of the teams expected to go hard after him on December 19.

Rachin Ravindra - Player Profile

Age: 24

Type: Batting all-rounder

Specialization: Batting/Spin bowling

Country: New Zealand

Teams previously played for: NA

Base price: 50 lakh

In his inaugural ODI World Cup appearance, Rachin Ravindra amassed an impressive three hundred runs, showcasing a stellar performance that saw him accumulate 578 runs, the highest among New Zealand players. Not only does he possess the capability to turn the ball, but his part-time bowling option also adds a strategic advantage, making him an attractive prospect for potential bidders.

Rachin Ravindra IPL and T20 Stats

Matches Innings No Runs HS Avg SR 50 100 Wickets BBM Econ T20 18 16 5 145 26 13.18 117.89 0 0 11 3/22 6.68 IPL - - - - - - - - - - - -

ALSO READ: 5 teams that could target Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL 2024 Auction

Teams that could start a bidding war for Rachin Ravindra in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have a reputation for nurturing young talents into cricket stars and excel in talent identification and development. Rachin Ravindra, with his unique skill set, emerges as an appealing prospect for MI. Ravindra's inclusion could play a vital role in boosting middle-order scoring rates and providing crucial wickets when needed, adding a new dimension to MI's attack.

2. Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is seeking to bolster its all-round options among its array of foreign players which includes stars like Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell and Wanindu Hasaranga. Rachin Ravindra's versatility makes him an enticing opportunity for RCB. His ability to contribute as a rapid scorer may prompt consideration for a starting role, addressing RCB's aim to enhance Virat Kohli's strike rate alongside their formidable opening combination.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced challenges in IPL 2023, finishing at the bottom of the standings. In their bid to strengthen the batting lineup and address consistent challenges, SRH is considering Rachin Ravindra for the number three position. Ravindra's impactful performances and his dual ability to contribute with the ball make him a valuable target for SRH, potentially justifying a substantial investment.

4. Chennai Super Kings

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings aim to enhance their squad in the upcoming mini-auction to fill the void left by Ben Stokes and the retirement of Ambati Rayudu. Rachin Ravindra emerges as a fitting candidate, displaying versatility as an all-around player proficient in batting and bowling. His potential role alongside Mitchell Santner, another all-round bowler, makes him a noteworthy consideration for CSK, suggesting he could be an ideal addition to the squad.

5. Rajasthan Royals

Despite boasting world-class bowlers and batters, Rajasthan Royals have struggled in the all-rounder department. Retaining Riyan Parag and signing Jason Holder for the 2023 IPL did not meet expectations. To address this, the franchise may explore the possibility of including Rachin Ravindra, who has also shown exceptional form in Indian conditions. Ravindra's versatility could bring much-needed balance to RR's playing XI, making him a potential backbone of the batting lineup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.