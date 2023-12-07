5 teams that could target Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL 2024 Auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, which came as a shocking decision for one and all.

Now that Hasaranga has been released, several franchises will go after him and try to include him in their squad.

Wanindu Hasaranga - Player Profile

Age: 26

Type: Bowling all-rounder

Specialization: Spin bowling

Country: Sri Lanka

Teams previously played for: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Base price: 1.5 crores

Wanindu Hasaranga IPL and T20 Stats

FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR T20s 157 151 3231 3670 216 16.99 6.81 14.9 IPL 26 26 552 748 35 21.37 8.13 15.7

Teams that could start a bidding war for Wanindu Hasaranga in IPL 2024 Auction

1. Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are among the top contenders to buy Wanindu Hasaranga in the IPL 2024 auction. SRH have released Adil Rashid and Akeal Hosein, and they would need a quality overseas spinner who can provide ideal support to Mayank Markande. Hasaranga will fit nicely.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have the budget to go deep after Hasaranga. He can bowl match-winning spells and contribute handsomely with the bat. Hasaranga has improved massively as a batter, and SRH can take benefit of it by acquiring his services and strengthening their squad further.

2. Mumbai Indians:

Wanindu Hasaranga can also be picked up by Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2024 auction. MI have released Hrithik Shokeen and Raghav Goyal from their squad. Moreover, they would need someone to partner with Piyush Chawla in the spin department, and Hasaranga can fit nicely.

Hasaranga is known to be a game-changer, and Mumbai Indians lack a genuine wrist-spinner to share the workload with Piyush. His bowling can also be handy in Wankhede, where the runs come by easily. Hasaranga has worked on his power-hitting, and MI can use him to their own use.

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might have released Wanindu Hasaranga, but they can again target him. The main reason for dropping Hasaranga was his price, and if RCB get him at a cheaper price, they will definitely try him. His skillsets are still reliable.

There are not plenty of wrist spinners available in the IPL 2024 auction who can match Hasaranga quality-wise. His batting will also be handy in Chinnaswamy. If he gets sold at a lower price, RCB will definitely go after Wanindu Hasaranga.

4. Chennai Super Kings:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) already have Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali as overseas spinners. But they can still target Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga will only bolster the spin attack of CSK.

The Yellow Army already have a formidable spin department, and if Wanindu Hasaranga is added, it becomes lethal and unbeatable. His batting will also help in the lower order. CSK have a massive budget, and they can target Hasaranga to strengthen their spin attack and provide more firepower to the lower order.

5. Punjab Kings:

Rahul Chahar had a disappointing campaign last time, and Liam Livingstone isn’t a wicket-taker. Punjab Kings (PBKS) genuinely need a wicket-taking spin option, and Wanindu Hasaranga can be a perfect fit. He is among the most consistent wicket-takers and had done the job in IPL as well previously.

Not to forget, Hasanranga’s addition will also bolster the lower order of PBKS. Hasaranga has always been a wicket-taker, and his variations have more bite than ever. Expect Punjab Kings to try having him in the IPL 2024 auction.

