Royal Challengers Bangalore are taking on Mumbai Indians in their first game of IPL 2023. RCB captain, Faf du Plessis, won the toss and asked MI to bat first in an electric Chinnaswamy stadium.

However, Mumbai Indians didn’t have a great start, as they lost three wickets in the powerplay itself. Even after the powerplay, MI kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Some MI batters did get the start but couldn’t bat for long.

Watch: Tilak Varma's outrageous helicopter shot during his unbeaten 84 against RCB

While the wickets kept falling from one end, Tilak Varma held one end firmly. He not only preserved his wicket but also struck boundaries at regular intervals. His timely blows never let MI slow down significantly.

Tilak played one beautiful shot after another. However, his best shot came on the last ball of the innings. He played a helicopter flick to end MI’s innings on a high.



Harshal Patel bowled a slower ball in the slot, and Tilak just cleared his leg and got under the ball to dispatch it over long-on.

The helicopter shot is never an easy shot to execute, particularly against the off-pace delivery. But Tilak is a special player, and nothing seems arduous for him. When in the zone, he can play any type of shot against any bowler.

Tilak Varma is one of the most exciting talents in the cricket world at the moment. He was one of the few positives for Mumbai Indians last year in an otherwise disappointing campaign. And he has again started the new season with an excellent knock.

He accumulated 84 off just 46 balls, which included 9 fours and four maximums. Due to his valiant effort, Mumbai Indians managed to post a respected total on the board. If MI are to have a successful campaign, Tilak Varma will have to score consistently with the willow.