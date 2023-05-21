'Must be high on list for T20 World Cup' - Tom Moody backs this young IPL star's India prospects

The former Aussie allrounder and veteran coach believes time is ripe for this IPL 2023 young performer to be included in India's senior T20I side.

The IPL 2023 has given multiple young Indian talents an opportunity to shine on the big stage and claim higher honours. The expansion of the premier T20 tournament to ten teams has enabled these players' ascent from the bench to the first-choice playing XIs and prove their mettle amidst the top brass of world cricket.

Of these young performers, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) middle-order aggressor Rinku Singh has been the shining light in his team's armoury. Even as KKR have failed to shed their inconsistent ways, the uncapped Indian left-hander has conquered the odds and regularly produced the goods.

The 25-year-old has played knocks of real substance and match-winning value for the two-time champions, propelling them past the finish line in his role as an end-overs assaulter while transforming into a measured bat whenever the situation demands.

Rinku Singh ultimately finished his season with a whopping 474 runs in 14 innings at a spectacular strike-rate of 149.53, including four half-centuries. His latest blitz saw Singh ignite KKR's hopes in an eventually unsuccessful run-chase with a knock of 67 not out off just 33 balls versus the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), playing a standalone warrior in a one-run defeat.

Tom Moody backs Rinku Singh for T20 World Cup

Throughout the IPL 2023, Rinku Singh has been at the receiving end of effusive praise from all corners and suggestions to the selectors and the management for his immediate inclusion in the Indian T20I set-up.

Former Australian allrounder and renowned coach Tom Moody, however, went a step further and insisted that India can seriously consider featuring Singh in their campaign for the next men's T20 World Cup.

WATCH: MS Dhoni having a loud conversation with the umpire during the timeout

Taking to Twitter late on Saturday (May 20) night, the prominent expert applauded Rinku Singh's temperament and stressed he should be "high on the list for T20 World Cup" inclusion.

Rinku Singh again showing his exceptional temperament as a finisher, he must be high on the list for the #T20worldcup #India #KKRvLSG — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 20, 2023



With the T20I side approaching a transition phase, Moody reckons the UP batter has a really good chance with his solid attributes to enrich India's quest to regain the coveted trophy in the Caribbean & USA in mid-2024.