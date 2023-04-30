'Hard to understand:' Tom Moody baffled with Delhi Capitals handling of Axar Patel

Following Delhi Capitals' sixth defeat of the season over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tom Moody took his social media account to question the batting position of the all-rounder Axar Patel.

Amidst a shit show by the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023, Axar Patel has been able to churn out consistent performances with both bat and ball for the team. The 29-year-old has been in the form of his life with the willow this year, as he has scored consistently for both India and Delhi Capitals.

For DC, Axar has arrested the collapse on numerous occasions and chipped in with vital runs in almost every game while batting in the lower order. Despite batting so low, Axar Patel is the second-leading run-scorer (211), only behind David Warner’s tally of 306 runs, for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

However, Delhi Capitals, who have struggled to get going with the bat this season, have failed to utilise Axar Patel’s sublime batting form as precisely as they could have. Despite several collapses in the middle order, DC have surprisingly kept Axar Patel hiding very low in the queue in every game, which is a baffling tactic adopted by the Capitals.

It’s not that the DC middle order has been firing consistently, either. The team management has tried several different combinations but never tried promoting Axar Patel.

Tom Moody questions Axar Patel’s batting position

Following Delhi Capitals' sixth defeat of the season over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tom Moody took his social media account to question the batting position of the all-rounder Axar Patel. Moody, who has previously worked with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the competition, wrote it is ‘hard to understand’.

The veteran expert tweeted, “Hard to understand why Axar Patel finds himself so far down the order, one inform batter in Delhi Capitals XI??”

Hard to understand why Axar Patel finds himself so far down the order, one inform batter in #DelhiCapitals XI??#DCvSRH — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) April 29, 2023



It’s indeed a weird move by Delhi Capitals, who are sitting at the bottom of the points table with only two wins under the belt. It was understandable at the start of the season, as every team tries to find their ideal XI and their betting positions, but Delhi Capitals don’t seem to be learning from their mistakes at all.

In IPL 2023, Axar Patel has batted at No. 6 or below in every game, with six of the eight innings have been at No. 7 or below. It's high time to send Axar Patel at No. 5.