'Youngsters like Umran, Samad will never realize their potential at SRH' - Tom Moody blasts SRH management for mishandling young players​​​

Despite having a quality squad with some of the best players in the rank, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) haven’t really managed to win the games consistently in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The SRH management assembled a formidable unit, and there were high expectations from the Orange army to flourish after going through a rough run last year, but they have rather turned out to be the worst-performing team in the competition in IPL 2023.

The current season of the IPL is about to end, but there are no set roles for almost every player, and Sunrisers Hyderabad are still trying to find their ideal XI, which speaks a lot about their state as a unit. Their captain Aiden Markram has often looked clueless at the toss and after the game, whereas some of his decisions during the game have been beyond shocking.

Among the many blunders made by the whole unit of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the biggest is the mishandling of the young players in the squad. A team has to be patient and provide clear roles to inexperienced cricketers, but SRH have done the opposite consistently.

The young buys were barely given a consistent run, which mounted the pressure on them to perform in every opportunity presented to them. No wonder the SRH unit had one of the worst-performing units of the newcomers in IPL 2023.

Tom Moody lashes out at SRH management for mismanagement of young players

The experienced analyst Tom Moody, who has previously acted as the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, didn’t hold himself back while criticising the team management of SRH. Moody exclaimed that Umran Malik will always be on the expensive side, but on his day, he will act as the biggest match-winner.

“A 23-year-old Umran Malik, who bowls 150 kmph, is going to be expensive. That's a given. But what he is going to do is that he is going to blow a couple of teams apart. But you've got to be prepared. There are going to be a couple of days that he is going to go for 14 or 15 an over,” stated Tom Moody on ESPNcricinfo.

Moody also went on to say that the young players will never realise their potential while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“If you're thinking short-sighted with players like Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, or Abhishek Sharma, they are never going to realise their potential in your franchise. They'll realise it somewhere else.”

