'Disappointing in IPL, but he will dominate international cricket' - Shane Watson backs this youngster to flourish in international cricket

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen the rise of numerous young sensations, with many of them even knocking on Indian doors. However, there have also been several players who haven’t performed according to the expectations and led their teams down on most occasions.

Among the many players to have had a below-par IPL season is the Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw, who has clearly been the biggest disappointment of IPL 2023. There were a lot of expectations from Shaw, but it will be fair to say that he has only looked like a pale shadow of himself.

After a string of low scores, Prithvi Shaw was dropped from the team, and things didn’t look great for both him and his side. However, after warming the bench for a few matches consistently, Prithvi Shaw was finally given another game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamshala.

The 23-year-old cashed in on the opportunity and amassed a blistering 54 off mere 38 balls, including seven boundaries and a maximum. After a long time, Prithvi Shaw looked close to doing what he is known to do with the willow in hand.

Shane Watson feels Prithvi Shaw should be dominating international cricket

The current assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, Shane Watson, discussed a range of things ahead of DC’s final game of the season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In the same interview, Shane Watson stated that Prithvi Shaw had been a big disappointment for Delhi Capitals in the current season of the IPL.

“One of the most disappointing parts of DC this season was Prithvi Shaw. He's one of the most beautiful batters to watch and take down the best bowling with the skills that he's got,” exclaimed Shane Watson.

Watson also added that getting dropped from the team helped Prithvi Shaw focus more on his game and that Shaw should be dominating in international cricket.

“But missing out on a few games, he really centralised and focussed him on what direction he wants to go. Because he's so incredibly skilled with the bat in hand, he needs to bring every part of the game together. He should be dominating international cricket. But sometimes it takes people some time to navigate how they can do that consistently.”

