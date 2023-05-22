'He will still have a presence' - Veteran expert on CSK's future after the retirement of MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and MS Dhoni always go together, and the massive fanbase that CSK enjoy is largely due to the presence of Dhoni in the team.

Right from the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, Chennai Super Kings has been led by MS Dhoni, who has so far been the second-most successful captain for the league.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and MS Dhoni always go together, and the massive fanbase that CSK enjoy is largely due to the presence of Dhoni in the team. Right from the first season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, Chennai Super Kings has been led by MS Dhoni, who has so far been the second-most successful captain for the league.

The yellow army has won four IPL titles, all under MS Dhoni, and has also qualified for the playoffs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. No wonder the team management and the owners want MS Dhoni to continue leading the Chennai-based franchise even in the coming years, despite the waning reflexes of the legendary player.

The CSK team management introduced Ravindra Jadeja as a captain last season, but the move turned out to be disastrous, as Jadeja looked completely puzzled in the new role. The team forgot its winning formula, as CSK kept losing matches on the trot in 2022.

Consequently, the decision to reinstate MS Dhoni as a captain was taken midway through the tournament to avoid further damage. This move again confirmed that CSK are going to find it arduous if and when MS Dhoni retires from the tournament.

Tom Moody makes a big statement on CSK’s future

The veteran T20 analyst Tom Moody has expressed his views on the state of Chennai Super Kings after MS Dhoni retires from the IPL. According to Moody, things will change dramatically on the field when MS Dhoni will no longer play for the team.

“It will change dramatically on the field, for sure. He (Dhoni) will still have a presence because I'm sure he will still be there in some mentor role or coaching role. We saw last year, when Jadeja took over the leadership. Suddenly it didn't have the same feel about the team,” opined Moody in a show with ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read: 'So proud of u' - Gautam Gambhir tweets a beautiful message for star KKR player

Tom Moody, who has himself been part of the league as a coach, also emphasised the importance of having a skilled captain in the competition.

“The impact of leadership is significant in the IPL, and we have seen historically that the very well-led teams are more often than not in the top four.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.