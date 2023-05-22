'So proud of u' - Gautam Gambhir tweets a beautiful message for star KKR player

During LSG’s final league game against KKR at Eden Gardens, there were numerous posters with images or messages for Gautam Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir has a special connection with Kolkata for obvious reasons. Gautam captained the Kolkata-based franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a number of years and also led them to two Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies in 2012 and 2014.

It is the main reason why Gautam Gambhir is appreciated and loved so much by the people living in the city of joy. While Gambhir is not associated with KKR now and is acting as a mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he receives immense praise for his contributions to making the Kolkata franchise a global brand.

During LSG’s final league game against KKR at Eden Gardens, there were numerous posters with images or messages for Gautam Gambhir. Many of them were pleading with Gambhir to return back to KKR in any capacity in the league.

Gautam Gambhir, who himself has a huge amount of love for the Kolkata crowd, was pleased to see such posters in people’s hands at the iconic Eden Gardens. Undoubtedly, Gautam Gambhir has the biggest role to play in the amount of local support KKR receive even today despite not churning out consistent performances in the recent past.

Nitish Rana gifts a special KKR jersey to Gautam Gambhir

After a nail-biting end to the encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, where LSG prevailed by one run only, Gautam Gambhir was seen having chats with several KKR players. The young KKR cricketers were listening to his talks carefully, and they might have learnt a few things from the former India and KKR player Gautam Gambhir.

However, the most-heartwarming gesture came when Nitish Rana, the current skipper of KKR, presented Gautam Gambhir with a special KKR jersey, which has ‘GG’ written over it. Nitish Rana has played a few matches alongside Gautam Gambhir for the domestic team Delhi, and both share a friendly bond with each other.

So proud of u Nitish. Always wear the jersey with pride! @NitishRana_27 pic.twitter.com/5hN8xW0VXJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 22, 2023



“So proud of u Nitish. Always wear the jersey with pride! NitishRana_27” tweeted Gautam Gambhir with the image of Rana presenting the jersey to Gautam.

While KKR might not have the matches consistently this season, Nitish Rana has impressed one and all with his leadership abilities. Nitish Rana has been receiving a lot of appreciation for this beautiful gesture.

