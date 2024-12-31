From Travis Head to Pat Cummins: SRH Have the One of the Best Top 7s for IPL 2025

Led by Aussie all-rounder Pat Cummins, SRH's top 7 packs incredible firepower.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) went into the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction with clear-cut plans after having retained the core group around which they formed the team.

They primarily concentrated on assembling a well-rounded group of Indian players, as the franchise had already secured a solid overseas lineup prior to the IPL 2025 auction.

Led by Aussie all-rounder Pat Cummins, SRH’s top 7 looks one of the most lethal ones on paper and packs incredible firepower. Last season’s finalists, SRH shattered the highest team total twice, and they have added enough ammunition to be a powerhouse once again.

Travis Head

Explosive Aussie opener Travis Head is the first name in SRH’s long list of explosive batters. Head was initially bought during the IPL 2024 auction and SRH decided to stick with him by retaining him for INR 14 crores ahead of IPL 2025.

The dynamic left-hander was one of the chief architects of SRH’s batting carnage last season. Moreover, Head was SRH’s top run-scorer with a total tally of 567 runs, including one century and four fifties while striking at a blistering rate of 191.55.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma is a dynamic all-rounder and has shown consistent growth during his time with SRH. Known for his dependable performances with both bat and ball, he emerged as one of the standout Indian players for the team. Last season, his explosive partnership with Head at the top of the order stood out, accumulating close to 500 runs with an impressive strike rate exceeding 200.

Retained for INR 14 crore, Sharma’s knack for delivering crucial runs and stepping up with the ball when needed underscores his value to the team. His retention highlights SRH’s confidence in his potential to be a key figure in their future plans.

Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for INR 11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Ishan’s signing offers an added flexibility to the squad since the left-hander can open the innings and can also slot in the middle over.

Although a gun batter, his performances in the past few seasons haven’t been that great. Also, with Ishan currently out of the reckoning for the Indian team, he will feel he has a point to prove in the SRH jersey and get back into the scheme of things.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy had a breakout last season where he contributed with both the bat and the ball. Following his heroics, he earned his India debut in T20Is and Tests.

Nitish is currently in stellar form, most recently slamming his maiden international ton in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. His all-around abilities will once again be pivotal for SRH in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Heinrich Klaasen

SRH retained the Proteas wicketkeeper-batter by making him the highest-paid retained player at INR 23 crores. Klaasen played a crucial role in helping SRH qualify for the final last season and the franchise repaid the faith.

Klaasen can play the finisher’s role and possesses the skill to single-handedly alter the course of a match with his relentless power-hitting. His presence adds immense firepower to the SRH middle order, and the franchise will once again rely on him significantly to produce match-winning performances.

Abhinav Manohar

SRH signed Karnataka batter Abhinav Manohar for INR 3.20 crores at last month’s auction. The 30-year-old right-handed batter has the ability to play the big shots but has been underutilised so far.

Capable of batting at any middle-order position, Manohar is an extremely powerful weapon waiting to be unleashed. He has also enjoyed a stellar domestic season so far.

Pat Cummins

Australian all-rounder and team captain Pat Cummins completes the SRH top 7. He was signed during the IPL 2024 mini-auction for a record-breaking fee of INR 20.5 crore and was retained ahead of the IPL 2025 auction for INR 18 crore.

He played a key role in leading the team to the final last season where they were defeated by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Capable of delivering the goods with both the bat and the ball, Cummins remains the most crucial part of SRH’s strategy for the upcoming edition.

