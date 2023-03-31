Tushar Deshpande becomes the first-ever Impact Player in the Indian Premier League

The impact player rule was announced before the start of IPL 2023. According to this rule, a player playing in the XI can be replaced by one of the pre-announced impact players’ list at any point in the innings.

However, no overseas player is allowed as an impact player unless a team has less than four overseas players in the XI. This was first introduced in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but had a few different rules. In that tournament, a team was allowed to use an impact player only before the 14th over of the innings.

Tushar Deshpande Becomes The First Impact Player In The IPL

Tushar Deshpande becomes the first impact player of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He replaces Ambati Rayudu from the original XI. Ambati Rayudu batted in the first innings and scored 12 runs off as many balls, including a six.

Now, before the start of the second innings, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have brought in Tushar Deshpande. They become the first-ever team to use the impact player rule in the IPL.

This is a smart move by CSK. The inclusion of Tushar provides CSK with an extra bowling option. Deshpande is a right-arm pacer from Mumbai. If available, Tushar can swing the new ball. He also bowled two overs in the powerplay. However, Deshpande didn’t have a great start as he conceded 29 in his first two overs, including a no-ball. He has had this no-ball issue in the past too.

Hrithik Shokeen was the first-ever player to be used as an impact player in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Now, Tushar Deshpande has gone into the record books by becoming the first-ever such player in the IPL. The teams will use it often and more wisely as the tournament moves forward. This rule will be decisive at times. Hence, the teams will have to be wise while using it.

Chennai Super Kings were asked to bat first after losing the toss. They posted 178/7 in their 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the top-scorer for them, who made 92 with the help of 4 boundaries and 9 maximums.

The last year’s champions, Gujarat Titans, are off to a brisk start. They have made 51/1 in the first five overs.