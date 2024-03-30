'Impossible for RCB' - Former England player slams RCB's bowling attack after thumping loss to KKR

Former England cricketer criticised the team’s poor bowling attack and stated it will be impossible for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the season with the current bowlers.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan recently criticized Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for their embarrassing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024. The teams locked horns for the 10th Match of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 29. Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team in this season of the IPL to get defeated in a home match.

The game began with the visitors inviting the hosts to bat first and the RCB batters put 182 runs on the board after struggling on a two-paced wicket. The team's opening batter and former captain, Virat Kohli, played the magnificent knock of 83 runs off 59 deliveries to lead the team towards the total.

The KKR batters chased the total within 16.5 overs as RCB’s weak bowling attack failed to pick wickets during the initial overs of the innings. Former cricketer Michael Vaughan criticised the team’s poor bowling attack and stated it will be impossible for Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the season with the current bowlers.



Impossible for @RCBTweets to win the IPL with this bowling attack .. #OnOn #IPL2024live — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 29, 2024

Faf du Plessis reflects on RCB’s seven wickets loss against KKR

In the post match ceremony, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis talked about the team’s struggle in the game which led to only Kohli putting runs on the board with a sn average trike rate and others losing their grip on their wickets.

Faf said, “Strange one, in the first innings we thought that the wicket was very two-paced, you could see that when the guys bowled the cutters, back of a length, the guys really struggled. We thought it was a decent score knowing that it gets a little bit easier in the evening, there was a little bit of dew that came in. Looking at the way we batted in the first innings, even if you have someone in there, Virat was struggling to hit the ball just because there was lack of pace and the two-paceness.”

While talking about Vyshak, Faf du Plessis stated,

“Very good, he hasn't had opportunities. We had a look in the first innings and we thought about bringing in Karn Sharma. But we felt someone who could bowl really good slower balls is probably the most difficult bowler to face on this pitch. Andre Russell probably bowled 80% of his balls cutters. We took some learnings from that and he was the best bowler of the evening.”

RCB have played three games in this season now and have won only one match while losing twice. They will be looking to bounce back as they take on Lucknow Super Giants at home on April 2.