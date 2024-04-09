Former India pacer wants these CSK, KKR, and MI batters in India's T20 World Cup Squad

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad Has named his top three players to fill the positions of the middle order batters for India’s squad in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The Indian selectors might have a tough time picking India’s 15 Man Squad for the upcoming global event, considering the strong contendership for the middle order batting positions.

While highlighting the players’ skills and the roles they can perform in the team, Prasad backed young players like Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh to represent India in the marquee tournament, which is scheduled to kick off from June in the USA and West Indies.

Venkatesh Prasad Endorses Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rinku Singh For T20 World Cup Selection

In a recent post on his social media account, Venkatesh Prasad lauded the young Indian cricketers for their stellar performances in the recent past and backed them to represent India in the T20 World Cup 2024. Prasad hailed Shivam Dube for his accelerated strike rate and the ability to smash spinners for gigantic sixes, followed by Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh for being the best short format international cricketer and finisher respectively.

Prasad tweeted, “Shivam Dube for his striking ability against spinners, Surya for being the best T20 international batter and Rinku Singh for his exceptional finishing ability. It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the 11 in the T20 WC. With Virat and Rohit, this will leave a spot for just a keeper batsman. Interesting to see how it pans out.”

Shivam Dube for his striking ability against spinners, Surya for being the best T20 international batter and Rinku Singh for his exceptional finishing ability. It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the 11 in the T20 WC. With Virat and Rohit , this will leave… — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 8, 2024





The former cricketer noted that along with the presence of experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli these stalwarts can make a huge impact in the tournament. Prasad left a spot for the wicket-keeper batter open, which has the contendership from the experienced cricketer KL Rahul and the youngster Rishabh Pant.

Telegram Group Join Now

Shivam Dube has given several match winning performances for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 and has been backed by cricket experts for the marquee tournament. Suryakumar Yadav recently played his first match of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals after getting ruled out for the initial matches due to an injury while Rinku Singh continues to shine bright as a strong finisher in Kolkata Knight Riders.

The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 and the players’ performance in the IPL can have a huge impact on their selection for the global tournament.