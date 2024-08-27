RCB pacer keen on all-rounder role after IPL 2025 auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were among the four teams to qualify for playoffs in IPL 2024.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were among the four teams to qualify for playoffs in IPL 2024. They scripted a miraculous turnaround in the second half of the tournament and made it to the next round out of nowhere.

Hence, they were among the most successful sides in the previous cycle, remaining in the top four twice in three attempts. Even during the third time, RCB were a victory away from qualifying for the playoffs, missing it by a whisker.

One common theme of the team was giving chances to completely unknown local commodities, who had impressed in the domestic tournaments and the local T20 league. Several new faces played for the side and impressed in patches, playing a crucial role in the team’s success.

Among the many exciting talents from the RCB group was the pacer, Vijaykumar Vyshak, who emerged as one of the most talented bowlers in the competition. Vyshak is an exciting right-arm pacer who can bowl at pace and unsettle the batters with his immaculate lines and lengths.

Vijaykumar Vyshak - not just a bowler but an all-rounder

While Vijaykumar Vyshak is a bowler preliminary, he is also a decent batter and claims himself to be an all-rounder. In an interview earlier this year, He revealed he started his career as a batter but shifted to bowling later.

“I've always worked on my batting, I started my cricket career as a batsman and played U-16 as a top-order bat. But as I got older and started bowling well, I concentrated on that. Yet, I did work on my batting whenever I got time.”

He has done well in patches during the Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments. For instance, Vijaykumar scored a composed 38 against Railways to form a match-winning 64-run partnership at No.9.

Likewise, he scored a fifty against Tripura as well to take his team to a respected total. These figures show he is more than capable with the willow and can be a useful addition to any T20 side in the lower order.

Should RCB retain Vijaykumar Vyshak?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a problem of plenty, for they have several quality players to retain. Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, and Mohammed Siraj look sure retention, whereas Cameron Green and Yash Dayal present a strong case.

However, Vijaykumar Vyshak is uncapped, and the teams might be allowed to retain an uncapped player. They will have to decide between Dayal and Vyshak, but Mahipal Lomror is also an option in this category.

They will also have the option to use RTM on one of the players, but RCB have several other quality options to use it on. If Vyshak comes into the auction, several teams will go after him, for he ticks various boxes.

He is a young Indian pacer who can bowl in different phases, whereas his batting is also decent as a lower-order batter. His previous IPL experience will also come in handy, and Vyshak might fetch a whopping amount in the IPL 2025 auction.

