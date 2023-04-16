Watch: Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly don't shake hands after RCB v DC game

Virat Kohli got involved in a conversation with DC head coach Ricky Ponting while Sourav Ganguly went ahead in the queue to meet other players.

It has long been assumed that Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly share a sour relationship

Ex-India skipper Virat Kohli and former BCCI president Cricket Sourav Ganguly didn’t shake hands after the high voltage Indian Premier League match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. Kohli starred in RCB’s 23-run triumph over DC as RCB returned to winning ways after losing back-to-back matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

After the match, the players and support staff of both teams shook hands to show sportsmanship. However, a video soon went viral on social media where Kohli and Ganguly were spotted not extending the gesture and shaking hands. Kohli got involved in a conversation with DC head coach Ricky Ponting while Ganguly went ahead in the queue to meet other players.









The reason behind Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli's fallout

The relationship between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly has long been assumed to be sour. Former chairman of the selection committee, Chetan Sharma, referred to it as an ego tussle, and Kohli added fuel to the fire by publicly accusing Ganguly of lying.

Their rift started when Kohli had a fallout with former India coach Anil Kumble, who was selected by the Cricket Advisory Committee, which included Ganguly. Although he didn't make it public, things were not okay inside the BCCI's power corridors.

Their relationship was further strained when Kohli believed that Ganguly was responsible for his removal from ODI captaincy. During the T20 World Cup in 2021, Kohli stepped down from India T20 captaincy, and although Ganguly and other BCCI officials asked him to reconsider his decision, Kohli stuck to his guns. Later, Ganguly told the media that he and others had urged Kohli to reconsider his decision, but Kohli denied ever receiving such a call.

Kohli believed that Ganguly was behind his removal from ODI captaincy and stepped down from Test captaincy after the tour. However, nobody could confirm whether Ganguly wanted Kohli sacked from captaincy and dropped from the team. Although Ganguly wanted to show cause to Virat Kohli, Jay Shah dissuaded him, and it remained a mutiny against the BCCI.