'Didn't say anything' - Virat Kohli complains to BCCI after spat with Gautam Gambhir and LSG players

Virat Kohli allegedly claimed that he did not utter anything to Naveen-ul-Haq or Gautam Gambhir during the fight that warranted such a severe punishment from the BCCI

Virat Kohli allegedly claimed that he did not utter anything to Naveen-ul-Haq or Gautam Gambhir during the fight that warranted such a severe punishment from the BCCI

Virat Kohli allegedly claimed that he did not utter anything to Naveen-ul-Haq or Gautam Gambhir during the fight that warranted such a severe punishment from the BCCI

Virat Kohli allegedly claimed that he did not utter anything to Naveen-ul-Haq or Gautam Gambhir during the fight that warranted such a severe punishment from the BCCI

After nearly five days since Virat Kohli's altercation with Naveen-ul-Haq and Gambhir on the field, it has recently come to light that the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain wrote to several BCCI officials explaining the situation. A report from Dainik Jagran reveals that Kohli expressed disappointment to the BCCI officials regarding being fined 100% match fee. He allegedly did not utter anything to Naveen-ul-Haq or Gambhir during the spat that warranted such a severe punishment from the BCCI.

The incident resulted in both Kohli and Gambhir being fined 100% of their respective match fees due to their heated altercation, which was considered a Level 2 offense and a violation of Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Despite the fines, Kohli does not believe that his actions merited such a severe penalty, which could amount to approximately ₹1.25 crore for him. Nonetheless, he will not be required to pay the fine as the RCB franchise has a policy of not deducting match fees from their players' salaries for on-field misconduct.

Virat Kohli denied allegations of instructing Siraj to hit Naveen-ul-Haq with bouncers

Based on accounts from players and officials who witnessed the verbal altercations, it was reported that Kohli exhibited hostile behavior towards Naveen-ul-Haq and Kyle Mayers. Amit Mishra, who was batting with Naveen towards the end of LSG's chase, also registered a complaint with the umpires about Kohli's conduct.

The report further claimed that RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj's bouncers and throws at Naveen-ul-Haq provoked the Afghanistan pacer. Kohli clarified to BCCI officials that he did not instruct Siraj to hit Naveen, but only advised him to bowl bouncers.

ALSO READ: 'MI had the best players, CSK got the best out of players' - Hardik Pandya differentiates between MI and CSK's success over the years

Subsequently, in a comparatively calm manner, Kohli told Gambhir that whatever he said or did was not directed towards the LSG mentor and requested him to refrain from interfering. Gambhir replied that his players were akin to "his family" and that he would not tolerate any mistreatment. Before things escalated further, the LSG players intervened and separated Gambhir and Kohli.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.