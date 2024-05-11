WATCH: Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture to his avid fan

Virat is loved by everyone who has met him personally and praises him for being down-to-earth despite achieving so much in his life.

A video featuring Virat Kohli has been viral on social media platforms, where fans applaud Virat’s heartwarming gesture. In the clip, a Virat fan, who can’t be seen, asks for an autograph on a handmade painting amidst a jammed crowd.

As Virat Kohli saw him waving for his signature, the legendary batter asked him to wait for him. Then, Kohli looked for a security staff and gestured for him to bring that painting to him.

As the security staff brought it to him, Kohli signed and returned the painting back to the security, who gave it to the Kohli fan. It was such a nice gesture from Kohli, who always has time for his fans to click pictures with them and sign autographs everywhere he goes.

Virat Kohli reacted and said "Wait" and then asked the security staff to get the painting and gave his autograph❤️ pic.twitter.com/0ZdIPQUDsC — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) May 11, 2024

Also Read: WATCH: Sunil Narine left clueless by Jasprit Bumrah's late swinging yorker, departs for golden duck

The video is receiving ample traction from the fans, with most of them praising Kohli for such a kind act. Virat is loved by everyone who has met him personally and praises him for being down-to-earth despite achieving so much in his life.

Virat Kohli’s form crucial for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form in IPL 2024 and scored runs consistently for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Even when RCB were losing matches consistently in the first half, Kohli was their lone warrior and the few shining points.

While RCB’s chances of qualification to the playoffs are slim, they are not out of contention yet and have a slight hope remaining. They will face Delhi Capitals in a must-win game tomorrow at their home ground and look to register their fifth consecutive win.

Virat Kohli currently holds the Orange Cap with 634 runs at a fantastic average of 70.44 and a strike rate of 153.51 in 12 outings. For RCB to win, Kohli will have to fire again from the top and put RCB in a formidable position with the bat.

It is also a must-win encounter for Delhi Capitals, for if they lose the game, the chances of qualification will go down considerably. However, they will be without their captain Rishabh Pant, who is handed one-match suspension for slow over rate.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.