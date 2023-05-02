'If you can give it, you gotta take it' - An animated Virat Kohli in the RCB dressing room after LSG win

The India and RCB batter wasn't in mood for respite even after entering the dressing room following the ugly exchange with LSG mentor.

The controversial Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir feud seemingly has no end to it. The two Indian cricketers' ugly exchange and the clips of it have gone viral over social media since it occurred late night following Monday's (May 1) IPL 2023 league stage encounter in Lucknow.

The incident happened after Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) win in a low-scoring fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Aggrieved at multiple moments of sledging and jeering from Kohli during the game, LSG's mighty influential mentor Gambhir was seen sharing an argument and a mouthful with his former India teammate.

But it seemed that Kohli was in mood for no respite or short of words even after he entered the RCB dressing room following the game. In a clip posted by the famed franchise after their win, the Indian batting great could be seen giving it back inside the changing room, saying LSG should've been prepared to receive it as they gave it to him.

Kohli indirectly put the blame for the entire episode on LSG players Naveen-Ul-Haq and Amit Mishra, and their mentor Gambhir for allegedly going after him, even though clips doing the rounds have him sledging the Naveen-Mishra duo when the two were in the middle in the closing stages.

Kohli's inside dressing room response to Gambhir's men

Having changed up his gear, Virat Kohli called it a "sweet, sweet win" for the RCB franchise as they continue to try and bolster their playoffs claims for the tournament. The cricketer later had an aim at Gambhir and company during the clip.

"If you gonna give it, you gotta take it," Kohli could be seen saying in the first 20 seconds of the clip below. "Otherwise, you don't give it." The cricketer indirectly implied and accused LSG for starting off the clash with him during the game.

LSG v RCB, Game Day Dressing Room Reactions



LSG v RCB, Game Day Dressing Room Reactions

King Kohli reacts to the win, Faf explains the crucial partnership and how Virat's aggression helps the team, Karn and Hazlewood talk about their performances, before the team sang the victory song.



Separately, the following morning on Tuesday (May 2), Kohli took to Instagram and made a cryptic post, wherein also he suggested that the word on the outside that paints him as the protagonist behind the whole drama is wrong and that him being villainized is only an "opinion" to him, not "facts".

"It was a really important win on the road," Kohli further said in the RCB post-win celebrations clip. "It's a very sweet win for many reasons, most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total. I think everyone had the belief that we can do it and we ended up on the winning side which is really great."

"The win was great and the fact that we got more support than the home crowd is an unbelievable feeling, it tells you all about how much we are liked as a team and how people come out and back us," he added.