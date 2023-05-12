'Best batting I've seen in a while' - Current Indian superstar in awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some of the best domestic talents lighting up the stage.

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen some of the best domestic talents lighting up the stage. The young sensations from every team have shown their supreme skillsets, with some of them doing some unbelievable stuff consistently to surprise one and all following the league.

Virat Kohli, a batting maestro and a modern-day great, has praised several players this year for showing their unmatchable expertise. On Thursday (May 11), Virat Kohli took to Instagram to lavish praise on another young batter, who has probably impressed the most among all the players this year.

The player praised by Virat Kohli is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is easily the best batter of the season. At Eden Gardens, Jaiswal played his finest knock of the IPL career, where he belted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowlers all over the park.

Yashasvi shattered several records against KKR, including the record of the fastest IPL fifty in just 13 balls. He broke the record of KL Rahul, who reached the milestone in 14 balls against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2018.

Virat Kohli praises Yashasvi Jaiswal on his Twitter account

Like every other cricket viewer, the Indian great Virat Kohli was also impressed with the fireworks of Yashasvi Jaiswal at Eden. On his Instagram account, he posted that Yashasvi's knock is some of the best batting he has seen recently.

"Wow this is some of the best batting I've seen in a while. What a talent" posted Virat Kohli.

Jaiswal - lost for words…#KKRvRR — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 11, 2023



Indeed, Yashasvi Jaiswal has stunned everyone with what he has done with the willow this season. And, against KKR, Jaiswal went a step further to churn out what was probably one of the most beautiful knocks ever by a batter.

There is something extraordinary about Yashasvi Jaiswal and his batting. It is one of the reasons why even someone like Jos Buttler, who is one of the best T20 batters in world cricket at the moment, sacrificed his wicket without even thinking twice.

It is just a start for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who still has a long way to go. With the kind of form he’s in, the Indian cap might not be very far either.

