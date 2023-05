The record was previously held by KL Rahul, who achieved the feat in 14 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2018.

Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up the fastest fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as he reached the milestone in just 13 balls. The record was previously held by KL Rahul, who achieved the feat in 14 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2018.