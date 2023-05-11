RECORD BROKEN! Yuzvendra Chahal goes past Dwayne Bravo to become the highest wicket-taker in IPL history

The 32-year-old took the wicket of KKR skipper Nitish Rana and in the process became the highest wicket taker in IPL history.
 By Chandra Moulee Das Thu, 11 May 2023
Yuzvendra Chahal

In the ongoing fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scripted a new milestone. The 32-year-old took the wicket of KKR skipper Nitish Rana and in the process became the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

(More to follow)

From around the web