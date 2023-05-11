WATCH: Shimron Hetmyer takes an acrobatic stunner to dismiss Jason Roy early

Shimron Hetmyer took a magnificent catch on the boundary to send back a dangerous-looking Jason Roy in the third over of the game.

Jason Roy had hit two fours before the dismissal and again looked set to utilise the field restrictions.

After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals (RR) elected to field first on a track that is expected to slow down as the game progresses. The two foreign KKR openers - Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz - are known to start at a rapid rate and hit many boundaries in the first six overs.

The English batter Jason Roy has been in tremendous form with the willow for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season. While opening, Roy has played a few good innings and provided stability to the top order.

Hence, the last year’s runners-up RR needed to send him back early in order to avoid the carnage early in the innings. Trent Boult, who is known to snare wickets consistently with the new ball, didn’t disappoint again and drew the first blood by dismissing Jason Roy.

Shimron Hetmyer takes a fantastic catch in the third over

On the second ball of the third over, Trent Boult bowled a slower length delivery on the middle stump line, as the ball stopped a bit after pitching before reaching the batter. Jason Roy tried to flick it, but he couldn’t time it properly since the pace was very low on that ball.

The boundary was short in that direction, and the ball looked set to sail over the ropes. However, Shimron Hetmyer, who was stationed at the deep square leg region, sprinted to his right and made a timely jump to prevent the ball from flying over.



While the momentum was taking him into the boundary, Hetmyer did really well to balance himself and not land into the ropes. It was a fantastic effort by Hetmyer, who showed great presence of mind to complete a stunning catch.

Rajasthan Royals needed that effort early on in the innings, as this would lift the morale of the whole team. Shimron Hetmyer took another fabulous catch later in the innings to dismiss the KKR captain Nitish Rana.

