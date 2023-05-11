'He is like a young MS Dhoni' - Graeme Swann makes a HUGE remark about this Indian Player

The stature of MS Dhoni as a captain is unmatched, given the things he has achieved as a leader in his illustrious career.

MS has won almost every major trophy while leading the national cricket team of India and also won four titles while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His accurate decision-making and game awareness are what make MS Dhoni better than any other leader in world cricket. The Indian great always stays a step ahead of the other captains, and that is the biggest reason for his marvellous success over the years.

Dhoni’s unique ability to extract the most out of any player has been applauded by one and all over the years. The players have themselves exclaimed about the perks of playing under MS Dhoni, who is known to make his players comfortable and also provide them with ample freedom to express themselves.

Even in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Dhoni has led his team brilliantly, where CSK are currently sitting in the second position on the points table. As of now, the yellow army is also looking all set to qualify for the playoffs.

Graeme Swann compares MS Dhoni with Sanju Samson

The former England spinner, Graeme Swann, has made a massive statement on Sanju Samson. According to Swann, Sanju Samson is like a young Dhoni in terms of leadership abilities.

“What I love about Sanju is, like I said, in the five or six years that I have been covering the IPL, he has become more and more of a leader and a consistent senior player that his talent beckoned and destined him to be. Let’s face it: four or five years ago, everyone knew how good he was, but he would easily go six to seven games doing nothing and then have a brilliant knock. I think now he’s almost Mr Dependable for Rajasthan,” stated Swann in a show with Jio Cinema.

“And he’s very calm; he’s very assured. He is like a young MS Dhoni, I think, with his captaincy. He doesn’t lose his calm, he doesn’t lose his cool, and he knows what is going on and reads the game well.”

Under Sanju Samson’s leadership, Rajasthan Royals (RR) reached the final last year. However, RR have lost five of their previous six games this season and will hope to turn the tables.

