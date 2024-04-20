WATCH: Virat Kohli seen rewinding CWC23 dismissal with Gautam Gambhir

The World Cup 2023 final will always haunt Indian players and fans, and it will be hard to forget the events that transpired in the game.

Ahead of a mouth-watering clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were seen having a friendly chat.

The World Cup 2023 final will always haunt Indian players and fans, and it will be hard to forget the events that transpired in the game. Even after so many months, people discuss it in their groups, and players wear a disappointing expression on their faces.

Everyone was so confident of India’s victory after the kind of dominating performances they churned out throughout the league phase and the semifinal against New Zealand. The Men in Blue were rolling over teams with disdain and had all bases covered, even though Hardik Pandya injured himself midway through the tournament.

The batters were in full flow and scored runs consistently, while bowlers took wickets and ran through the batting units for fun. While bowling first, no target was big enough and no score was less enough while defending for the Indian team in the competition.

It’s just that one final game breaking all the dreams and hopes of the whole nation as Australia clinched their sixth World Cup in front of a packed crowd in Ahmedabad. Despite doing so well, India fell short and will have to wait longer to end the trophy drought.

Virat Kohli seen rewinding CWC23 dismissal with Gautam Gambhir

Ahead of a mouth-watering clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024, Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli were seen having a friendly chat. In the same conversation, Virat was seemingly narrating his dismissal off Pat Cummins in the World Cup final that changed the whole game.

Virat’s gestures showed he was talking about how the ball climbed on him on a slow and sluggish deck to take the edge of his bat and crash on the stumps. Cummins executed his plans brilliantly to dismiss the Man of the Tournament and mount pressure on batters to follow.

Virat Kohli talking about the World Cup Final's dismissal with Gautam Gambhir. 🥲💔pic.twitter.com/tmqinYVOcj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2024

Kohli was among the few fluent batters of India in the game and would have taken the team to a bigger total. His conversation with Gambhir shows players have still not recovered from that defeat.

There is a T20 World Cup scheduled after the IPL. While it won’t mitigate the scars of that game, a win will definitely help players and fans cope better.

