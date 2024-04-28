Virat Kohli's bizarre statement irks fans following his match-winning knock against Gujarat Titans

Virat Kohli played a terrific knock against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad to help his team win their second consecutive game in IPL 2024.
 Apr 28, 2024
Following his match-winning knock, Virat Kohli made a bizarre statement while talking to official broadcasters.

Virat Kohli played a terrific knock against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad to help his team win their second consecutive game in IPL 2024. He accumulated 70 runs in 44 deliveries, including six boundaries and three maximums, striking at 159.09.

A vital aspect of his batting was his positive approach against three world-class spinners - Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad - in the powerplay and middle overs. Kohli scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 179.41, hitting a boundary every 4.25 deliveries against tweakers, allowing Will Jacks to settle in before unleashing carnage.

His scoring rate against spinners was a vital talking point before this rubber, and three GT spinners were seen as a massive threat to Kohli in this game. However, the legendary batter easily negated this threat and showed encouraging signs ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Kohli picked the lengths quickly and went ahead with his shots wholeheartedly, helping him to find boundaries consistently. Clearly, he has worked on his boundary shots against spinners and backed himself to play them against a skilled spin attack.

Virat Kohli's bizarre statement irks fans following his match-winning knock

Following his match-winning knock, Virat Kohli made a bizarre statement while talking to official broadcasters. He stated that people criticising his strike rate against spin have never faced such situations and talking from the box is easy.

“All people who talk about strike rates, and me not playing spin well have never been in the situation themselves. For me, it's about winning matches and doing my job. It's easy to talk about it from the box, but you have to be in the situation to know what it takes.”

Kohli’s statement caught the immediate attention of fans, with most of them finding it rude. The reactions around his statement are aplenty, and we have curated the best ones in this segment.

Virat Kohli might have given this statement out of frustration after his ample criticism in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). It’s nice to see Kohli working on his weaknesses and becoming a better version of himself in an ever-revolving format.

