WATCH: Virat Kohli celebrates Shahrukh Khan's wicket with a rude send-off

Virat Kohli gave another display of his sheer competitiveness after going a tad bit overboard with his celebrations during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) match against Gujarat Titans today (April 28) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Batting first, Gujarat Titans were dealt an early blow as their skipper Shubman Gill and opener Wriddhiman Saha departed without making much of a meaningful contribution. It was then the talented duo of Shahrukh Khan and Sai Sudarshan who took on the onus of rebuilding the innings, scoring respective fifties.

With the pair well-settled in the middle, RCB needed a breakthrough and Mohammed Siraj delivered in the fifteenth over with the wicket of Shahrukh Khan. With a peach of a delivery, Siraj outfoxed Shahrukh and rattled his stumps with an inch-perfect yorker.

Kohli, who was stationed in the deep, got extremely ecstatic and gave Shahrukh a rude send off. He seemingly pointed towards the dugout and could be seen spewing words while looking charged up.

Kohli gave a send-off to Sharukh Khan, who scored 58 runs off 30 balls.



It became unbearable for him to see a youngster playing with such a high strike ratehttps://t.co/RPULJfFbjn — ' (@Dhoniverse_) April 28, 2024

Will Jack, Kohli's fireworks help RCB secure a big-win over Gujarat Titans

Speaking about the match, RCB picked up another crucial win, their third of the season to keep hopes alive for an outside qualification chance to the playoffs.

Chasing a towering total of 201, Virat Kohli once again played a blinder of a knock scoring a quickfire 44 ball 70. However, the star of the match was English cricketer Will Jacks who slammed an unbeaten 41-ball 100 to ensure RCB wraps up the proceedings with four overs to spare.

Telegram Group Join Now

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction following a mammoth six by Will Jacks off Rashid Khan

The big margin will help RCB's cause in improving their run-rate but for now, they remain at the bottom place, tied on the same points (6) with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.