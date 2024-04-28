WATCH: Virat Kohli's priceless reaction following a mammoth six by Will Jacks off Rashid Khan

Virat Kohli covered his mouth and admired Will Jacks’ massive six with a smile on his face on the fifth delivery of the 16th over by Rashid Khan.

As the ball reached the boundary, Kohli put his hand on his mouth to express his surprise before giving an admiration smile to the shot.

Virat Kohli covered his mouth and admired Will Jacks’ massive six with a smile on his face on the fifth delivery of the 16th over by Rashid Khan. It was a similar reaction he gave when MS Dhoni hit a six off Mitchell Starc in the World Cup 2019.

Chasing 201, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were off to a brisk start, thanks to a fiery cameo by their captain, Faf du Plessis, who scored 24 runs in 12 balls, including one boundary and three sixes. Once he departed, Virat Kohli took the aggressive route to allow his partner, Will Jacks, to get some time to settle in.

Kohli played his shots and negated threats of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, two premium spinners of Gujarat Titans (GT). Both Afghan tweakers have done well at this venue previously and could have changed the game if allowed to do their tricks.

Once Will Jacks got going, GT were nowhere in the game, and their bowlers looked listless amidst the onslaught. He completed his maiden IPL century in 41 balls to take RCB over the line with four balls to spare.

Virat Kohli gives a gold reaction after Will Jacks’ maximum

On the fifth delivery of the 16th over, Rashid Khan bowled a fuller-length leggie to Will Jacks, who was in his groove after initial struggles. Jacks went for the slog sweep and nailed it to perfection over the deep midwicket region for a massive six.

As the ball reached the boundary, Kohli put his hand on his mouth to express his surprise before giving an admiration smile to the shot. His reaction was identical to all those watching the carnage unfold, for no one could believe what was transpiring in the middle.

It’s never easy to take Rashid Khan to the cleaners, but Jacks was in the mood and spared none. Maybe, Kohli was pleased with the way Jacks read Rashid’s variations and hit massive sixes, leading to a priceless reaction.

A memorable chase from @RCBTweets ✨



A partnership of 1️⃣6️⃣6️⃣* between Virat Kohli & Will Jacks power them to 🔙 to 🔙 wins ❤️



Will their late surge help them qualify for the playoffs?🤔



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/SBLf0DonM7#TATAIPL | #GTvRCB pic.twitter.com/Tojk3eCgxw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2024

Jacks again hit a maximum on the next delivery to complete his century and seal the deal for RCB. Kohli and Jacks gave a warm hug to each other following this fabulous win by nine wickets.

