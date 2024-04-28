WATCH: Rajat Patidar's incredible acrobatics saves a sure boundary during GT vs RCB clash

Patidar displayed lightning reflexes to intercept the ball while his momentum took him over the ropes.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Rajat Patidar displayed incredible acrobatic abilities to save a sure boundary for his side during their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Gujarat Titans had a solid performance with the bat despite skipper Shubman Gill and opener Wriddhiman Saha failing to get going. Talented batting sensation Sai Sudarshan took on the onus and registered a stellar knock of 49-ball 84 to make amends for the early setback.

During his carnage on the final over of GT's innings, Sudarshan attempted to hit one over the ropes but Rajat Patidar made a stunning diving effort to deny him a sure boundary.

Standing at deep extra cover, he showcased remarkable reflexes as he moved swiftly to intercept the ball while his momentum took him over the ropes.

Despite the ball's trajectory almost taking it over the fence, Patidar utilized a superb blend of speed and anticipation as he cleanly caught the ball mid-air and prevented it from crossing the boundary line.

Sudarshan, Shahrukh fifties help GT reach 200

Speaking about the match, Sudarshan's knock coupled with another crafty fifty from Shahrukh Khan propelled GT to a score of 200 for 3 in 20 overs. For RCB, Maxwell, Swapnil Singh and Siraj picked one scalp apiece.

At the time of writing this report, RCB are currently batting on 134 for 1 in 13 overs. Former skipper Virat Kohli is playing a blinder of a knock once again and has already completed his half-century.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj escape dangerous collision during GT vs RCB match

Given the current situation, the odds are in favour of RCB winning the contest but it remains to be seen if GT can pack a surprise punch at the death.

RCB are currently placed at the bottom with only two wins from nine games and will need a win to keep an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.