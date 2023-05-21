'MS Dhoni always says do not throw wickets' - Virender Sehwag explains Dhoni's process

MS Dhoni is known to extract the best out of any player in the world, and this ability is what has made him one of the most successful captains in the history of the game.

Over the years, Dhoni has revived the careers of many struggling cricketers, for which he has received a lot of appreciation from a number of experts and players.

MS Dhoni is known to extract the best out of any player in the world, and this ability is what has made him one of the most successful captains in the history of the game. Over the years, Dhoni has revived the careers of many struggling cricketers, for which he has received a lot of appreciation from a number of experts and players.

There is a set process followed by MS Dhoni, and he also asks his teammates to follow the same template to achieve success. Irrespective of the format, MS Dhoni keeps things simple, which helps him and his team stand apart from the other sides.

Among the many players to improve their game under the able leadership of MS Dhoni is the current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. When Gaikwad joined the CSK group, he wasn’t as good, but the batter learnt a lot from MS, which has helped him become a better cricketer overall.

The talent in Ruturaj Gaikwad was lucid right from the start, but that talent needed a knowledgeable guide to help him flourish, and MS Dhoni has been that perfect guide for Gaikwad. Now, the CSK group is reaping the reward of investing in Ruturaj, and MS Dhoni has the biggest hand behind his spectacular rise.

Virender Sehwag explains the thought process of MS Dhoni in the T20 cricket

The former Indian explosive batter Virender Sehwag has played a lot alongside MS Dhoni in the Indian colours. Following the Chennai Super Kings’ victory over Delhi Capitals (DC), Virender Sehwag reveals the process that MS Dhoni asks his batters to follow in the T20 format.

“MS Dhoni always says whether he is playing for India or Chennai Super Kings, that do not throw away wickets in the first 10 overs. You might score just 70 runs in the first 10, but it is okay if you do not give away wickets. He feels that one can always score in the final 10 overs of the game,” stated Virender Sehwag on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag later added that Ruturaj Gaikwad followed the same template against Delhi Capitals. Initially, Gaikwad took his time but later exploded and covered the slow start.

Also Read: 'Dhoni's knee still isn't 100%' - Mike Hussey narrates how MS Dhoni is battling his injury to play for CSK

“So, for him (Ruturaj), this would have been a perfect start. So Ruturaj knew that he could take time and build his innings. So Ruturaj took his time, played 20 balls and then started hitting. I think he missed his century. Like he hit three sixes off Kuldeep Yadav, he could have done it against someone else and reached his century.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.