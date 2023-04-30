"Rohit should not come under pressure," Virender Sehwag has a piece of advice for the MI captain

In the seven games this season, MI have won only three so far and are sitting in the ninth position, just above Delhi Capitals (DC), on the points table.

With ten teams in the league now, the competition is more than ever, and the teams require extra wins to finish in the top four in the league stage.

The MI captain, Rohit Sharma, has again failed to make constant impacts with the bat while opening for the team. While he has managed to get a brisk start at times, Rohit hasn’t translated them into big scores, which is concerning.

In IPL 2023, Rohit Sharma has scored only 181 runs at a mediocre batting average of 25.85 and a strike rate of 135.07 this year. These numbers are very poor, given the quality of the player and the need of the team.

Virender Sehwag has a piece of advice for Rohit Sharma

The former explosive Indian batter, Virender Sehwag, has some advice for the birthday boy Rohit Sharma ahead of Mumbai Indians’ vital game against the last year’s runners-up Rajasthan Royals. Sehwag feels Mumbai Indians can still qualify for the playoffs, and Rohit Sharma should bat freely.

“MI have definitely lost two matches, but all is not over for them,” stated Virender Sehwag on a show with Star Sports. “Rohit should not come under pressure of captaincy and play his game freely. This team has the potential to bounce back. It can still qualify for the playoffs.”

Mumbai Indians are known to make a comeback from behind in the tournament. They have historically been slow starters but manage to peak just at the right time.

Now is the right time for MI to start winning. The five-time IPL champions need to start firing in tandem, as they can not afford further hiccups now.

