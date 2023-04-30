'Warner needs to look in the mirror....' Harbhajan Singh furious at David Warner for Delhi Capitals' failure in IPL 2023

DC captain David Warner, who has himself struggled to get going with the willow, has made some baffling decisions on the field throughout the season, surprising one and all.

Delhi Capitals (DC) lost their sixth game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last night at their home ground in Delhi. They have won only two games this year, languish at the bottom of the points table and are looking set to pack their bags without reaching the playoffs.

DC captain David Warner, who has himself struggled to get going with the willow, has made some baffling decisions on the field throughout the season, surprising one and all. The poor team selection and the positions of the batters in the order have been called out consistently by experts from all around the globe.

Axar Patel, who is in the form of his life with the willow, has been kept so low in the queue despite a majority of the middle-order batters being out of touch. Axar, who has arrested collapse on numerous occasions in the season, is slotted to bat at No. 6 or below in every game.

The field placements and the proper usage of bowlers have also often been questionable. No wonder David Warner is receiving a lot of flak for his on-field tactics.

Harbhajan Singh furious at David Warner for Delhi Capitals’ failure

The former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh, has also lashed out at David Warner for the consistent below-par performances of Delhi Capitals. According to Harbhajan, Warner is the one holding DC back this year.

“I don't think they can make a comeback, and the entire reason for that is captain. He didn't lead the side well, and then his form was an issue. It has been very disappointing,” exclaimed the Indian spinner. “Warner was dismissed earlier today (vs SRH), which is why Delhi came so close. If he had played 50 balls, that would've been 50 balls wasted, and DC would've lost by 50 runs.”

Harbhajan also vented at the Aussie batter for not showing intent while batting. The 42-year-old stated that Warner should “look in the mirror”.

“Even now, when he comes to presentations, he says about other players' mistakes. But what have you done? You didn't show any intent; you scored 300+ runs but look at your strike rate. Warner hasn't really done justice to his stature this year. His 300 runs are of no use to DC. Warner needs to look in the mirror if he wants to find a reason for DC being at the bottom.”

