Former India Player Predicts MI's Retentions for IPL 2025 Mega-Auction

Mumbai Indians' disappointing campaign in IPL 2024 came to an end with the loss to Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at Wankhede Stadium. The defeat summed up MI's campaign, who finished last with just four wins in 14 games.

Hardik Pandya's tenure as Mumbai Indians' captain has started on a disappinting note. Hardik's captaincy was under the scanner throughout the tournament while some of his decisions raised questions. Adding to this, his own performance wasn't up to the mark with both bat and ball.

The mega-auctions will be held before the next season and it will be interesting to see the retention list of Mumbai Indians.

Virender Sehwag Predicts MI's Retentions for IPL 2025 Mega-Auction

While speaking to Cricbuzz, former India opener Virender Sehwag felt that only Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav can be certain about their places in Mumbai Indians' retention list for the next season.

"Ishan Kishan played the entire season and he couldn't last beyond the Powerplay. Only two names are certainties at this stage for MI – Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. They will be the top two names retained. And if it then boils down to the third or 4th option, we will see," Sehwag reckoned.

The 45-year-old swashbuckling opener also believed that just having big names are not enough to win matches as they have to perform as well.

"Tell me something. Having Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan in one film won't guarantee a hit. Will it? You will have to perform, right? You need a good script. Similarly, all these big names will have to come together and perform on the ground. Rohit Sharma scored one century and MI lost. Where are the rest of the performances?" Sehwag added.

In MI's final league match against LSG, Rohit Sharma scored an eye-catching 38-ball-68, which included 10 fours and 3 sixes. Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya's poor season continued as he was dismissed for just 16. With the ball, Hardik returned figures of 0-27 in 2 overs.

Both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have been high-quality players in the IPL over the years. While Rohit has been associated with Mumbai since 2011, Hardik has been with the franchise since his IPL debut, except for 2022 and 2023, when he played for the Gujarat Titans.

