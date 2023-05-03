"I just don't understand why...." Virender Sehwag comes up with a big statement after MS Dhoni's remarks about his retirement

There have been several rumours regarding Dhoni’s future, with people coming up with their thoughts regularly.

During the toss at Lucknow ahead of the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), MS Dhoni gave a massive update about his retirement plans, which took social media by storm. There have been several rumours regarding Dhoni’s future, with people coming up with their thoughts regularly.

While MS Dhoni hasn’t revealed anything conclusive, his pre and post-match talks indicate that he might retire soon. There is a huge probability that IPL 2023 might be his last assignment in the IPL, where he has featured in every season so far.

However, MS Dhoni came up with another witty remark, which has again left everyone guessing about his future with the CSK. Danny Morrison, who is known to have done some epic toss ceremonies with the legendary MS Dhoni, jokingly asked whether he is enjoying the reception by the fans, as this might be Dhoni’s last season.

“Well, you have decided it's my last (laughs),” stated MS Dhoni cheerfully. While this doesn’t conclude anything, the statement was enough to send a wave of happiness among CSK fans all over the world.

Virender Sehwag responds to the statement by MS Dhoni

While the fans and well-wishers of MS Dhoni were happy with Danny Morrison for asking about retirement from MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag feels Danny shouldn’t have asked this question. According to the former explosive Indian batter, MS Dhoni should be left alone to take the call himself.

“I just don't understand why do they even ask. Even if it's last year, why do you have to ask him?” stated Sehwag in a show with Cricbuzz. “It's his call. Let him take that! Maybe he just wanted to get that answer out of Dhoni, that it was indeed his last season. Whether it's his last year or not, only MS Dhoni knows.”

Clearly, Sehwag is not happy with the same repetitive question asked to the legendary captain, time and again. Sehwag feels that the presenters just want an update on the retirement of MS Dhoni.

However, MS Dhoni was smart enough not to reveal anything to Danny Morrison. Whatever his plans be, expect Dhoni not to disclose them that easily.

