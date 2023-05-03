"Krunal Pandya captain.....Deepak Hooda dropped" - Fans hint at personal feud after stand-in skipper's surprising decision

For the unversed, Hooda left the Baroda Ranji team in 2021 following a spat with Krunal
 By Chandra Moulee Das Wed, 3 May 2023
Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya took over as the LSG captain for today's game against CSK in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 45th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Unfortunately, the home team suffered a setback before the contest as KL Rahul was ruled out due to the injury he sustained during their previous match against RCB on Monday. In his absence, Krunal Pandya took over as the captain for today's game against CSK.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to field first on a dry surface. After recovering from an injury, Deepak Chahar made a comeback to the playing XI, replacing Akash Singh.

To fill the void left by KL Rahul in the opening slot, LSG brought in Manan Vohra. Additionally, they replaced Deepak Hooda with Karan Sharma in the top order. Hooda's batting form has been lacklustre this season, scoring only 53 runs at an average of 6.63 across nine games.

Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda had a tiff during their stint at Baroda 

Fans noted the LSG team management's decision to drop Deepak Hooda from the playing XI and shared their reactions on Twitter. Some speculated that the history between Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda might have played a role in the decision.

For the unversed, Hooda had left the Baroda Ranji team in 2021 following a spat with Krunal. The former had then accused Krunal of bullying and misbehavior when the unit had assembled for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Hooda moved to Rajasthan to play domestic cricket. However, in the IPL 2022 auction, both Hooda and Krunal were bought by Lucknow Super Giants and had since supposedly buried the hatchet.

 

 




 


 


 


 


 


 


 


