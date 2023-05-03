WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja bowls a peach to get rid of Marcus Stoinis

Ravindra Jadeja has been in exceptional form with the ball this year, as he has snared wickets consistently and performed as per the expectations after a long time in the league.

It was a dream delivery for a left-arm spinner, and Ravindra Jadeja thoroughly enjoyed it, as was visible after the fall of the wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a beautiful delivery to dismiss Marcus Stoinis in the seventh over of the first innings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The track has been spin-friendly in Lucknow, and Jadeja made full use of it.

After winning the toss, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opted to bowl first on a slow track, which has been a trend in Lucknow now. CSK have quality spinners, and they again put on a brilliant show against the LSG in a rain-interrupted game.

Ravindra Jadeja has been in exceptional form with the ball this year, as he has snared wickets consistently and performed as per the expectations after a long time in the league. His sublime bowling form has strengthened the CSK spin attack further, which already possess some skilful slow bowlers.

In the nine innings, Jadeja has scalped 14 wickets at an average of 17.93 and a strike rate of 15 in IPL 2023. Moreover, the left-arm spinner has also conceded runs at a low economy rate of 7.17.

Ravindra Jadeja bowls a beautiful delivery to send back Marcus Stoinis

On a surface aiding the spinners, Ravindra Jadeja bowled with relentless accuracy, like he has been doing throughout this season. He is bowling quicker this year, and if there is some turn available, Jadeja can become an unplayable bowler.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni responds to Danny Morrison's "swansong" comment; fans go crazy

Jadeja bowled a full-length delivery on the leg-stump line, and the ball drifted and turned in sharply after pitching on the track. The ball went past Stoinis’ defence, and the ball hit the top of the off stump.



Marcus Stoinis was perplexed by what transpired and looked here and there in disbelief for a few seconds. It was indeed an unbelievable ball by Ravindra Jadeja, as it had everything required to be the ball of the season.

The data shown by Star Sports later revealed that the ball drifted 1.9° and turned a whopping 8.2° after landing to send back the dangerous Marcus Stoinis. It was a dream delivery for a left-arm spinner, and Ravindra Jadeja thoroughly enjoyed it, as was visible after the fall of the wicket.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.