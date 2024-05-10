WATCH: Abhishek Sharma mistakenly sends parents home instead of Hyderabad for SRH’s clash against LSG in IPL 2024

Abhishek Sharma recently became a laughing spot for the fans as he accidentally booked a Flight to Amritsar instead of Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad match winning batter Abhishek Sharma recently became a laughing spot for the fans as he accidentally booked a Flight to Amritsar instead of Hyderabad for his parents. Notably, Sunrisers Hyderabad locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants on May 8 at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket Stadium in Hyderabad and registered a thumping 10 wicket win over the visitors.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batters Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head solely chased the 166 run target within 9.4 overs. The 23 year old Abhishek Sharma has been a gem for the orange army and has consistently scored runs at the top. Sharma’s 75 runs knock against Lucknow Super Giants made him gain the spotlight once again for his brilliance.

Speaking to JioCinema after the match, the presenter questioned Abhishek Sharma regarding the phone call he made after the match to which the young all-rounder revealed to be with his parents.

Watch the video here

"I was talking with my mom and dad because they were supposed to come for this match, but unfortunately, I booked them tickets for a flight to Amritsar, our home city. They were here for the last match. So, I had to book tickets to Hyderabad but I booked it for Amritsar. So yeah, I was talking about that”, said Abhishek Sharma.

Further while reflecting on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s striking 10 wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants, Abhishek Abhishek Sharma credited his opening partner Travis Head for attacking the bowlers from the other end and thanked his father, Brian Lara and the legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh for always supporting him.

"All the credit goes to him (Travis Head). The way he starts against all bowlers... he goes after them from the start and takes the pressure off. The bowlers told us (during the innings break) that it was getting better, but myself and Travis thought it was not doing much. I think the hard work I put in before the tournament is showing now, thanks to Yuvi Paaji, Brian (Lara) as well and my father, who is my first coach," Abhishek added.

After the crushing win over Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a strong impact on the IPL 2024 points table and have become a strong contender to qualify for the play-offs. The team will take a week longer rest and will next meet Gujarat Titans on May 16.